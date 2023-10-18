4 Flyers Veterans Off to Strong Starts

It’s no secret the Philadelphia Flyers are focused on the future. The organization pivoted to a true rebuild back in the spring when general manager Chuck Fletcher was dismissed, and their actions have supported the plan. They took a big swing in the 2023 Draft, selecting Matvei Michkov at No. 7 overall. Four rookies, three of whom were drafted in the first two rounds, made the roster out of training camp. The Flyers will go as their kids go in 2023-24 and beyond.

However, that doesn’t mean their veteran players are just there for the sake of it. Yes, some are just placeholders until some of the young players establish themselves as full-time NHLers. But it benefits the Flyers if the old guard contributes too, from establishing a good culture to helping the kids learn to maybe enticing another team to give them a nice asset in a trade. And while the season is only a few games old, several of the Flyers’ more senior players who needed good seasons are coming through.

Sean Couturier

Perhaps no Flyer has a wider range of outcomes this season than Sean Couturier. The 31-year-old hadn’t played an NHL game in over 600 days before last week’s season opener. Before undergoing a pair of back surgeries, Couturier had been one of the league’s top centers for nearly half a decade. That type of player is worth well more than his $7.75 million cap hit. But it was fair to worry that player might never come back.

Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Through three games, Couturier appears to have picked up where he left off. Couturier leads the Flyers with a 62.16% Corsi For Percentage and is second with a 74.89% Expected Goals Percentage. He’s won the majority of his face-offs. And he’s got a pair of points, including a gorgeous penalty shot move to give the Flyers an early 2-0 lead in Tuesday’s home opener that held throughout the night.

“Coming into the game, I just focused on doing the little details right, play the right way and lead by example,” Couturier said. “Chances will come, points will come, just got to stick to it.”

Travis Sanheim

Travis Sanheim’s 2023-24 season, and future with the Flyers, have two clear directions. He could sulk about the diminished role he fell into last year and the disconnect that developed between him and John Tortorella. The would-be trade to the St. Louis Blues in the offseason could have destroyed his confidence. The eight-year, $50 million extension he inked the day of last year’s season-opener had the chance to become an even bigger albatross than Couturier’s deal if the Flyers’ first-line center’s health never recovered.

Instead, Sanheim took the better path. He and Tortorella reportedly mended their differences over the off-season. With Ivan Provorov’s move to Columbus in the summer, there was an opening for the No. 1 role on Philadelphia’s blue line. Sanheim, the most obvious candidate to fill it, has looked the part so far. He leads the Flyers’ blue line in CF% and xGF%. In 81 games last season, Sanheim exceeded 24 minutes of ice time three times. In three games this year, he’s done so twice — and played 23:58 in the other contest.

It’s a sign of trust that was lacking last season, dooming Sanheim’s season from the jump. Additionally, Sanheim has also earned a spot on the Flyers’ second power-play unit, something that’s been hard to come by despite his offensive prowess. It feels like both Tortorella and Sanheim are more comfortable with how to make each other click this year. If that’s the case, Sanheim could be in for a big year.

Joel Farabee

Like Couturier, Joel Farabee’s 2022-23 campaign was derailed by injury, even if he played all 82 contests. Farabee underwent offseason surgery for a pinched nerve in his neck, and though he returned to start the year, he never looked 100 percent. Even the notoriously tough Tortorella eventually accepted Farabee wouldn’t be able to reach his potential last season due to the injury.

This year, though, Farabee is healthy. After scoring 20 goals in 55 games in 2020-21, Farabee has struggled to live up to the six-year, $30 million extension he signed, in large part due to that surgery and the 19 games he was hurt for in 2021-22. Those are legitimate reasons to explain Farabee’s struggles. The Flyers need him to establish himself as a clear-cut top-six forward this season.

So far, so good. Farabee only has one point, a tap-in goal on the two-on-none the Flyers were gifted when the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Andrew Peeke fell down in the neutral zone. However, Farabee is the only Flyer with a higher xGF% than Couturier and hasn’t been on the ice for a 5-on-5 goal against. Only Emil Andrae has been on the ice for fewer expected goals at 5-on-5 than Farabee. When he was drafted No. 14 overall in 2018, Farabee was regarded as an outstanding two-way player, though his defensive game hasn’t been consistently strong in the NHL. If Farabee can change that, the path to a breakout is clear.

Nicolas Deslauriers

Nicolas Deslauriers doesn’t truly need to have a stellar season the way the other three players listed here do. He isn’t a part of the Flyers’ long-term future, nor will he ever play above the fourth line. His role is simply to protect the kids and throw the body. Anything else is gravy. Like, for example, a 72.43% xGF% that ranks third on the team.

Nicolas Deslauriers Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Deslauriers has long been regarded as one of the league’s worst players propped up by his willingness to drop the gloves. But the Flyers assembled a fourth line they believed could thrive alongside him by signing Ryan Poehling and Garnet Hathaway. The trio has exceeded every expectation so far, delivering three outstanding games to start the year. And Deslauriers is still his physical self, sparking the crowd Tuesday with a crushing hit on Elias Pettersson. He’s making an undeniably positive impact so far, no matter how you evaluate him.

Overall

Three games aren’t enough to anoint these rosy starts as what any of these players truly are. But whether it be health, role, or coaching disconnect, it was fair to wonder if any of these players had the level they’re currently playing at in them. Those fears should be gone given the level they’ve played at to begin the season. Now, it’s on them to sustain it.

