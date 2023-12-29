Flyers Deliver 60-Minute Effort in Win vs. Canucks

Following a near week-long break for the Philadelphia Flyers, they got right back to business against an incredible Vancouver Canucks squad. Winning 4-1 on the road against a team tied for the most points in the entire NHL, the Flyers have to feel good about their performance. What were some takeaways from the win?

Flyers Played Clean, Not Dominant Hockey

Against a team like the Canucks, some struggles were expected for Philadelphia. There was a reason why they held a 23-9-3 record entering the game, and that has been through their soaring offense. Leading the league in goals for per game, some sloppiness from Philadelphia defensively was to be expected.

During the actual game, the Flyers played a clean game both defensively and overall. They didn’t dominate the Canucks like a three-goal victory without a single empty-net tally would suggest, but they did play well enough for a win. As the clear underdogs on the road, that’s all you can truly ask for.

The Flyers have had some games where they truly did outplay superior opponents to them in terms of offensive chances generated, defensive play, etc. While the Flyers were the better team in this one overall, the Canucks still gave them a fight. It wasn’t their most impressive win, but they gave a team that will likely be contending for the Stanley Cup a run for their money. As such, they deserve some kudos even if they didn’t necessarily dismantle Vancouver.

Philadelphia Showed Up For 60 Minutes

The Flyers were coming off back-to-back losses entering this game where they did not have complete efforts. In their 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Dec. 21, they were not the better team in either the second or the third period. In their 7-6 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 22, they were embarrassed in the first period after giving up five goals. In this one, the Flyers finally had a complete game.

The importance of showing up for 60 minutes in a hockey game cannot be stressed enough. If that is done successfully, there is almost no possible way to lose — at least on a consistent basis. The Flyers were even with the Canucks in the first and third periods regarding the box score with the same being the case through most of the second period, but a three-goal onslaught in just over two minutes separating them put Philadelphia over the hump. When a team plays that well for that long, the bounces will come.

A power-play goal from defenseman Egor Zamula started the scoring, and his point shot was probably a bit more lucky than skillful. Regardless, teams get rewarded with goals like that when they play well consistently; they just tend to happen.

Egor Zamula of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As long as the Flyers continue to play complete games, they will continue to win them. They might not have the best individual players or the most intimidating offense in the league, but they do have the ability to play some good hockey for long stretches. As long as the Flyers do that, they will see the benefits of doing so.

Several Players Can Slot in on Penalty Kill

Forward Garnet Hathaway isn’t always on the penalty kill for the Flyers, but he has been featured as one of the subsidiary players on the unit. In this game, he scored the Flyers’ eighth shorthanded goal of the season, giving them a 4-1 lead and a momentum-shifting goal early in the third period after the Canucks had struck a little bit before. Despite not being the most prominent member of the Flyers’ sensational penalty kill, he got the job done in this contest.

Garnet Hathaway of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Much of the credit for Hathaway’s goal should be given to center Ryan Poehling for creating both the rush and his point-blank chances, but it showcased how the Flyers’ shorthanded excellence can be continued by many players on the roster, nevertheless. They don’t need their best shooters or defenders to be able to not just shut down opposing power plays, but go the other way in transition, too.

In case a long-term injury was to happen to one of the Flyers’ premier penalty-killing forwards, it’s great to know that they’d be in good hands. Both Poehling and Hathaway alike have played over 40 minutes of ice time on the penalty kill, putting them fourth and seventh on the roster among forwards in terms of usage, but Hathaway specifically is usually one of their last options. He made an impact, and has a case for just a few more looks each game when his team is in penalty trouble.

Flyers Weren’t Haunted By Third-Period Adversity

Following three late goals in the second period, the Flyers faced some troubles early in the third period. It started with a goal just 25 seconds into the third with Vancouver forward Teddy Blueger getting on the board, and some bodies then went down for the Flyers. Both forward Travis Konecny and goaltender Sam Ersson missed the rest of the game for non-injury-related reasons per head coach John Tortorella, but they were both sorely missed at the time.

If those weren’t bad enough, they found themselves shorthanded soon thereafter. Everything was setting up for a disastrous third period, but the Flyers maintained their composure.

Hathaway’s shorthanded goal on that ensuing penalty kill not only calmed the nerves of the Flyers but virtually took Vancouver out of the game, too. From that point forward, the Canucks didn’t threaten to do much of anything to take away a win for Philadelphia. Responding well to some adversity, the Flyers earned their victory.

Following a big win against one of the best teams in the league, the Flyers have a date with one of the struggling teams in the NHL in the 13-14-9 Seattle Kraken. While they are riding a seven-game point streak, the Flyers will still have to be prepared for what is thrown at them. Looking for their 20th win on the season already, doing so before the calendar year of 2023 ends is a possibility.