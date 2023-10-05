Former Canucks Alexander Edler Deserves to Be in Ring of Honour

The Vancouver Canucks have set the date to induct Roberto Luongo into the Ring of Honour – Dec. 14 of this season when the Canucks face off against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Arena, a fitting opponent to celebrate Luongo’s illustrious career. He will become the eighth member of the Canucks’ Ring of Honour, joining Orland Kurtenbach, Thomas Gradin, Kirk McLean, Harold Snepsts, Pat Quinn, Alex Burrows, and Mattias Ohlund. However, there is one former Canuck who deserves a spot right next to Luongo once he officially hangs up his skates – Alexander Edler.

Why Not A Jersey Number Retirement?

Edler is a no-brainer for the Ring of Honour, but we should highlight why a full-on jersey retirement may be out of the question. Only six Canucks have had their jersey retired: Pavel Bure (10), Stan Smyl (12), Trevor Linden (16), Markus Naslund (19), Daniel Sedin (22), and Henrik Sedin (33) – all of whom are ingrained in Canucks lore. Four are former captains, all are in the top seven in franchise scoring, and all have accomplishments that have made them worthy of having their number hang from the rafters.

The 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees Bill Carnegie (son of Herb Carnegie) Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Henrik Sedin, and Daniel Alfredsson (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Henrik Sedin, Linden, and Smyl captained the Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final. Bure, the Sedins, and Naslund were named NHL First All-Stars at least once; the twins each have an Art Ross Trophy, while Henrik also captured a Hart Trophy and Daniel won the Ted Lindsay Award. Linden leads the franchise in playoff games, assists, and points and is tied for first in goals with Bure, while Naslund owns a Lester B. Pearson Award, now known as the Ted Lindsay Award.

Edler brought stability, skill and finesse to the Canucks blue line for over a decade. However, his lack of individual accomplishments makes a jersey retirement hard to reason, especially with Luongo, Ohlund, and McLean, among others, only getting a Ring of Honour nod.

Edler’s Fantastic Canucks Career

Edler is arguably the best defenceman in Canucks’ history. ‘The Eagle’ was a staple on the team’s blue line for 15 seasons. He helped the organization reach the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, scoring 11 points in 25 games. He scored a minimum of 30 points eight times and scored double-digit goals thrice. His stout defensive game helped stabilize the defence corps during the late-2000s and all of the 2010s. His consistency as a lasting top-four defenceman made him a coach and fan favourite.

Alex Edler, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His best statistical season came in 2011-12. In the Canucks second-straight Presidents’ Trophy-winning season, Edler notched career highs in goals (11), assists (38), and points (49) – the only see in which he played all 82 games. He represented the Canucks at the 2012 All-Star Game along with the Sedins and Cody Hodgson, who was named to the rookie team.

Edler helped build the current Canucks’ defensive culture and emerged as a reliable shutdown blueliner in his later years. His veteran leadership was paramount as he aged, helping mentor many young Canucks throughout the years, some of whom are on the roster today, such as superstar and fellow Swede Elias Pettersson. He is the Canucks’ all-time leader in goals (99), assists (310), points (409), and games played (925) among defensemen.

Edler Still Trying to Play

Before the Canucks can induct Edler into the Ring of Honour, he must retire. Early in September, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reported that he heard Edler was still looking for an NHL gig. He is currently an unsigned free agent and did not receive a professional tryout contract during training camp or the preseason.

heard today that Alex Edler still hopes to play this season. Certainly hasn't retired at this point. But doesn't have a contract and no PTO at this stage. We'll see where it goes https://t.co/HV8U3tdJNa — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) September 6, 2023

Barring a team reaching out if they need a veteran option, Edler’s NHL career is likely over – although it would be a fantastic story to see him finish his career with the Canucks, whether it’s a one-day contract or a late-season deal. Considering the log jam of defencemen in the organization’s system, and their tight cap situation, the former is more likely, assuming both parties want to see Edler retire with the franchise.

Once Edler officially retires, we can assume he will be inducted into the Ring of Honour within a few seasons. He should be recognized for his contributions to the organization. After 15 seasons, a trip to the Stanley Cup Final, practically owning the Canucks all-time record book among defencemen, and a patented nickname, Edler deserves to be honoured alongside the franchise greats in Rogers Arena.