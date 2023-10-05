Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Tavares & Klingberg

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll spend some time analyzing why Nick Robertson will likely begin the 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies rather than with the big club – the American Hockey League (AHL) might be the best environment for his development.

Second, I’ll spend some time looking at yesterday’s line combinations from practice and highlight what I think are notable placements and adjustments. Does this lineup offer insights into which players might not make the cut?

Third, I’ll take a look at the potentially potent power-play combination of John Tavares and John Klingberg. Could there be enough potential synergy between the two that Tavares might have an uptick in his scoring output this season? The good news is that Klingberg is skating again today.

Item One: Nick Robertson’s AHL Development for Future Success

In a really fulsome and well-written article on PPP Leafs (Pension Plan Puppets), Brian S talked about Robertson’s likely move to the Marlies when the preseason ends. His article makes good sense and is worth a read, and I’d like to add to his thinking.

Right now, Robertson’s path to the Maple Leafs roster has too many obstacles, especially limited roster spots. Although many fans believe he’s NHL-ready, I’m starting to believe he might not be – just yet. That doesn’t mean I don’t have great hope for him, however. I really like this young player.

Robertson plays with energy and has a good shot, but he just can’t seem to finish. He also doesn’t have to clear waivers to be sent down, while a player like Noah Gregor does. While Gregor doesn’t have as much talent, he seems to be a flexible option on a team-friendly contract.

Robertson’s flexibility might do him in again this preseason, which would lead to an AHL start. The decision would allow him to continue his development without the immediate pressure of being an NHL scorer. I will be interested to see how he reacts if he’s sent down. Will it make him angry and might it be the wrong kind of anger – not the motivating type, but the ‘I want to be traded’ type?

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The truth is that Robertson, for all his hard work, speed, and determination, hasn’t met expectations regarding his offensive output. He has a tough time generating and finishing quality scoring chances. He’s improving, but he hasn’t yet become an offensive force. He needs some fine-tuning.

Robertson still has a powerful shot, but he plays like a power forward – if only Ryan Reaves had his speed. Give him an “A” for trying, but engaging in physical battles and board play underutilize his strengths. To my eye, he wastes too much energy trying to be all those things he can’t be good at (nor does the team need him to be good at) and doesn’t focus on his strengths.

I’m sure the team has stressed playing solid team defense, which, to his credit, Robertson is probably listening to. But I’d love to see him stay away from the boards and move more to the open ice. Watch how William Nylander floats and sets up for his shots by sneaking around. Robertson needs to be more sneaky.

I hope that, if he is sent down, he will see it as a strategic move by the team to help him fine-tune his game by re-pumping his offensive muscles and re-discovering an opportunistic style that complements his abilities as a sniper.

Item Two: Latest Practice Line Combinations

In yesterday’s practice, the Maple Leafs trotted out new line combinations. While these might not be of the carved-in-stone variety, they might be an indication of what the coaching staff is thinking.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

These are the current line combinations.

Foreward Line Left-Wing Center Right-Wing First Line Bertuzzi Matthews Marner Second Line Domi Tavares Nylander Third Line McMann Kampf Reaves Fourth Line Knies Minten Jarnkrok Fifth Line Gregor Holmberg Lafferty

Extras: Clifford, Robertson

Defensive Pairing Left-Side Defenseman Right-Side Devenseman First Pairing Rielly Brodie Second Pairing McCabe Benoit Third Pairing Giordano Liljegren Extras Lagesson, Lajoie, Kokkenen

These combinations suggest several things. First, Tyler Bertuzzi is still working on the first line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Second, Nylander returns to his usual second-line right-wing spot. Bobby McMann gets a chance to show his stuff on the third line. Fraser Minten remains at camp and should get a chance to extend that stay. The odd men out are Sam Lafferty, Gregor, and Robertson.

On defense, the only really interesting move is playing Simon Benoit with Jake McCabe in the second pairing. It seems Benoit will be given a chance to make the team. Perhaps that’s because of injuries to Klingberg and Conor Timmins. However, if Benoit could become a viable option, he’d bring something completely different.

Item Three: Look for Tavares and Klingberg to Team Up Often

Tavares’ exceptional hand-eye coordination has consistently led to his success in scoring goals from close range, particularly in front of the net. He’s fearless there. With the arrival of Klingberg, known for his ability to unleash shots from the point on the power play, the Maple Leafs possess the ingredients for a formidable man-advantage unit. This combination might bode well for Tavares.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I anticipate Tavares adding more goals from the blue paint this season by capitalizing on rebounds and deflections created by Klingberg’s point shots. If Tavares can lead the charge, the Maple Leafs’ power play could become lethal.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Klingberg’s return to the morning skate is a promising sign. He suffered an upper-body injury on September 27, and this will be his first on-ice session with teammates since then.

The once-high-scoring defenseman is expected to play a key role as the quarterback of the Maple Leafs’ first power-play unit this season. If he can stay healthy, look for Klingberg to contribute north of 50 points to the team’s offensive efforts. He could be the team’s X-factor.