Canucks’ Ilya Mikheyev: A Bounceback Season Ahead

I first came to know Ilya Mikheyev when he showed up as a young player from Russia and, from the moment he laced up his skates for the Toronto Maple Leafs, became a fan and media favourite.

Mikheyev brought more than just his hockey skills to Toronto; he brought personality, courage, and an endearing and naive honesty that made him fun. But he was also a good player – fast, with good defensive skills, and a potential for stealing pucks and heading off on breakaways.

Mikheyev Became the Soup Man

One notable story in Mikheyev’s time in Toronto was his “Soup Man” persona. It wasn’t because he was a culinary expert, but because he candidly observed in his still undeveloped second language (English) that Canadians must be strange not to like soup as much as Russians. His charm lay in his straightforwardness, and he quickly became known as the “Soup Man” among fans.

I love being @CampbellCanada’s Chief Soup Officer because they spread love in the community! I’m pleased to say Campbell Canada is donating $100,000 worth of soup to @cityoftoronto! Help spread more good with me on #GivingTuesday. Donate here: https://t.co/y1KvNdn9xz @MapleLeafs pic.twitter.com/QFHeCTUT7U — Ilya Mikheyev (@Souperman65) December 1, 2020

However, Mikheyev’s path to success was not without its challenges. He faced adversity, particularly when he suffered a horrible wrist injury during a game against the New Jersey Devils. The injury took a considerable amount of time to heal and affected his shooting ability. Despite his speed and numerous breakaway opportunities during penalty-killing situations, for a time, Mikheyev struggled to find the back of the net.

But in the 2020-21 season, he managed to play 54 games, scoring seven goals and 10 assists. As his wrist gradually healed, his performance improved significantly. The following season, in one fewer game, he scored an impressive 21 goals and 32 points.

Related: Stitching Together the Mikheyev Surgery Stories

Mikheyev’s emergence as a key player for the Maple Leafs came at a price. He basically played himself out of a contract as management was unwilling to pay market value for his services. Contract negotiations ultimately hit a snag and both sides eventually stopped trying to hit that negotiated happy place. The Maple Leafs and their fans said goodbye to Mikheyev and he signed with the Vancouver Canucks for the 2022-23 season.

Mikheyev Had No Better Luck With the Canucks

Unfortunately, he missed the first three games of the season due to an injury sustained during the Canucks’ preseason. Finally, returning to the lineup in mid-October, Mikheyev he then had to a new team and system.

Latest News & Highlight

Despite initial setbacks, Mikheyev gradually found his stride. He began to contribute more consistently, showcasing his offensive potential. His strong performances, particularly in late October and early November, hinted at the impact he could have on the Canucks’ success. Playing alongside Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser, his contributions increased.

However, the road to success had bumps. Mikheyev alternated between scoring streaks and slumps. Nevertheless, he continued to be a regular contributor on the scoresheet, demonstrating his offensive abilities.

Related: 5 NHL Records That Will Be Broken

His season came to an abrupt end in late January when he had to undergo ACL surgery. The injury, which he had been trying to play through, required an extensive recovery period and ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Where Mikheyev Currently Stands in His Recovery

Mikheyev’s status for the 2023-24 season is uncertain and his availability for opening night is unknown. It was reported that he will not play in Vancouver’s final two preseason games.

"Plan was to dial in on battles…I thought our practice was outstanding today. It was more speed, playing fast."



🗣 Head Coach Rick Tocchet provides updates on Mikheyev, the approach on the rest of pre-season, and trying different line combos and defence pairings. pic.twitter.com/SuwJKozLpT — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 26, 2023

Mikheyev also missed some days in training camp for personal reasons. With no game action under his belt leading up to the regular season, the timeline for his return could be long.

The Bottom Line

As Canucks fans look ahead to the season, Mikheyev’s journey is at a tipping point. His successful recovery from ACL surgery and his prior offensive glimpses raise hopes for a bounce-back campaign. With his career-high in points at 32, he has the potential to surpass that mark. He was only seven points away at the midpoint of last season.

Related: Ex-Maple Leaf Ilya Mikheyev & His Season With the Canucks

Mikheyev’s journey from Toronto to Vancouver has been filled with ups and downs, challenges and triumphs. But I know from covering the Maple Leafs just how good he can be when healthy. He could surprise fans in Vancouver.

The question is whether he can recapture the magic that made him a fan favourite in Toronto. Can Mikheyev have a career-defining season with the Canucks. For his sake and for fans in the Pacific region, I’m hoping he has a solid campaign. He would be a great addition to Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, and other talent on the team.