Oilers News & Rumors: Brown, McLeod, Ekholm, Campbell, Skinner

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Connor Brown scored a couple of preseason goals on Wednesday and is looking good early. Was he the perfect fit and the ideal choice to play alongside Connor McDavid? Ryan McLeod was back on the ice for the Oilers. He didn’t play in the penultimate preseason game, but will he play in the last one? What about Mattias Ekholm? Should the Oilers be concerned he’s not yet played? Finally, who gets the nod as the starter for the Oilers? Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner have both played well.

Connor Brown Looks Healthy and Ready to Go

In a preseason matchup, fans witnessed exciting potential scenarios as Connor Brown showcased his skills, scoring his first two preseason goals and contributing an assist. He had a couple of looks for a hat trick, but the important thing is that Brown looks quick and is showing no signs of the injury weighing on him. Meanwhile, superstar Connor McDavid delivered a stellar performance with four points during a dominant 7-2 victory over a lineup primarily consisting of AHL players in Calgary Flames jerseys at Rogers Place.

Connor Brown, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Head coach Jay Woodcroft expressed his optimism about Brown’s crucial role in the team, acknowledging their cautious approach due to Brown’s prior injury concerns. Woodcroft emphasized Brown’s dedicated efforts, particularly during the offseason, to ensure he was in top form for the training camp. The coach’s careful management seems to be paying off, with Brown seamlessly fitting into the team’s dynamics. Brown’s standout performance has already hinted at an ideal match between his skills and the team’s requirements, leaving fans eager to see more as the season progresses.

Ryan McLeod Likely to Get Last Preseason Game

There were positive signs on Wednesday as Ryan McLeod participated in the Oilers’ morning skate ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames. Although he didn’t play that night, there’s optimism that he’ll feature in the team’s final preseason match before the regular season commences. That he hasn’t played ahead of the games counting for real is not ideal. He’s this team’s third-line center and he’s now behind the 8-ball.

According to Oilers Nation’s Jason Gregor, the Oilers are hopeful about McLeod and Mattias Ekholm playing in one or both of the remaining preseason games. If Ekholm doesn’t play, questions arise about the team’s defensive pairs for the opening night. The Oilers are cautious not to rush Ekholm, especially considering their limited cap space and the possibility of dealing with nagging injuries. While an emergency recall is an option, the team might opt for a 19-player roster for a game, ensuring they manage their limited cap resources effectively and maintain the necessary flexibility as the regular season approaches.

Who Is the Oilers’ Starting Goaltender On Night One?

There’s a debate going on about who should start for the Oilers in Game 1 of the 2023-24 season. Jack Campbell has been incredibly stable in his two preseason starts and he’ll get the last preseason game. Stuart Skinner has also been up to the task and has last season’s record and production on his side.

For the Oilers, this is the ideal problem to have. The question becomes, how does Jay Woodcroft rotate the goalies? Does he go with the hot hand? Or, does he keep putting them in for alternating starts and hope they both stay hot with regular playing time? The last thing the Oilers want to do is risk one of their netminders getting cold and if Campbell is playing lights out, because he can be streaky, it might be smart to give him a number of games while he’s feeling it.

Oilers Sign Brady Stonehouse

In some prospect news, the Oilers have signed forward Brady Stonehouse to a three-year entry-level contract.

Stonehouse, a prolific goal scorer, demonstrated exceptional defensive prowess in the previous OHL season. Despite this achievement, he faced disappointment by being overlooked in the NHL draft on two separate occasions. He had 37 goals and 57 points in 68 games last season with the Ottawa 67’s.