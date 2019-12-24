Vegas Golden Knights Prospects: Dorofeyev, Dugan, Roy, and More

The Vegas Golden Knights Prospect Report is a monthly article that will offer a peek into who will be wearing the black and gold in the future. I will have a top 10 list of players and discuss how they performed in the previous month, as well as mention the prospects who are trending up and down.

The parameters for the list are as follows: they are considered a prospect if they are below the age of 25 and have under 25 games played in the NHL.

With the regular season a third of the way over, a few of our top prospects have graduated from this list. Cody Glass and Nic Hague have surpassed the games played plateau to be included so we bid them adieu. They have become regulars in the Golden Knights’ lineup and a key part to their current team and future.

That means we have a new number one (it shouldn’t be a shocker) and a couple of new faces. With the World Junior Championship about to start, you’ll be able to have a good look at some of the younger players on this list. Here is this month’s Top 10.

Top-10 Golden Knights Prospects

1. Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg Ice (Center)

Draft Information: 2019 first round (17th overall)

2019 first round (17th overall) Previous Rank: 2

2 2019-20 Season Stats

The first round selection of the Golden Knights in 2019, Peyton Krebs was announced as a camp invite to Team Canada for the World Junior Championship, but was ultimately cut by the time the final roster was put together. He has not played much this season due to an injury he incurred right before the NHL Draft.

Peyton Krebs, Vegas Golden Knights, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He has played 11 games so far this season and is averaging one assist per game with 11 total and 13 points. He moves into the top spot on our list as Glass has graduated.

2. Pavel Dorofeyev, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (Left Wing)

Draft Information: 2019 third round (79th overall)

2019 third round (79th overall) Previous Rank: 4

4 2019-20 Season Stats

Pavel Dorofeyev has graduated from the junior ranks and has been a mainstay in the KHL this season. He signed an extension with Metallurg through the 2022 season and they are rewarding him with extra ice time. He has career highs in every offensive category with games played (36), goals (4) and points (7). The stats may not jump out at you, but to go from playing two to three minutes a game up to nine or ten is a big jump for a 19-year-old in a professional league.

Pavel Dorofeyev of Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (courtesy MHL)

He will spend the next couple of weeks with Team Russia at the World Juniors and is expected to play a top-six role for his country. After the tournament he will head home and look to build up his confidence and continue to develop.

3. Lucas Elvenes, Chicago Wolves (Center)

Draft Information: 2017 fifth round (127th overall)

2017 fifth round (127th overall) Previous Rank: 5

5 2018-19 Season Stats

The Chicago Wolves were not expecting this kind of season from Lucas Elvenes. He is tied for sixth in the entire league in scoring with 29 points and tied for fourth in assists with 22. Coming over from Sweden, most European players need some time to adjust to the smaller ice surface, but Elvenes has not skipped a beat. His 29 points is also good for the league lead among all rookies.

4. Jack Dugan, Providence College (Left Wing)

Draft Information: 2017 fifth round (142nd overall)

2017 fifth round (142nd overall) Previous Rank: 6

6 2019-20 Season Stats

Jack Dugan is still leading the nation in scoring with six goals and 33 points in 17 games played thus far. The college standout is on pace to score more than 80 points, a feat that has not been accomplished since Johnny Gaudreau met that mark in his Hobey Baker-winning season.

"I think he’s ready to turn pro. He’s ready for the next challenge."



Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon seems to believe prospect Jack Dugan is ready for the NHL@JesseGranger_ | https://t.co/RmAnuscwRq pic.twitter.com/7X1VstLjcn — The Athletic Vegas (@TheAthleticLV) December 15, 2019

In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Jeese Granger, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has stated he wants to see Dugan in the NHL. “I think he’s ready to turn pro. He’s ready for the next challenge.” We could see him in Las Vegas once his college season is over if he decides to leave school and sign his entry-level contract.

5. Nicolas Roy, Chicago Wolves/Vegas Golden Knights (Center)

Draft Information: 2015 fourth round (96th overall)

2015 fourth round (96th overall) Previous Rank: 8

8 2019-20 Season Stats

Nicolas Roy has started developing into a full 200-foot player. He was always raved as a shutdown center, but finding the offensive side of his game this season. He was living out of a suitcase for the early part of the season, being called up and sent down multiple times in October. However, he has found some consistency lately and has suited up for the Chicago Wolves 18 times and has registered 14 points. He has settled into the top-six role for the Wolves and is making the most of his opportunities.

6. Dylan Coghlan, Chicago Wolves (Defense)

Draft Information: Undrafted

Undrafted Previous Rank: 7

7 2019-20 Season Stats

With Hague graduating, that makes Dylan Coghlan the first defenseman on this list. Since Hague has been with the big club for most of the season, Coghlan has stepped into the top defenseman role for the Wolves. Only in his second professional season, he is getting plenty of reps and learning each game.

Dylan Coghlan, Chicago Wolves (Sarah Avampato / The Hockey Writers)

Four of his five goals have come on the power play this season and he continues to create chances because of his ability to get his shot through from the point.

7. Ivan Morozov, SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (Center)

Draft Information: 2018 second round (34th overall)

2018 second round (34th overall) Previous Rank: 9

9 2019-20 Season Stats

Ivan Morozov is the second Russian on the list and has also made Team Russia for the World Junior Championship. Morozov is a smart, responsible player who will play a shutdown/energy role for Russia. He is great in the faceoff dot and came in clutch during the shootout for Team Russia at the recent CIBC Canada/Russia Series, scoring on three of his four opportunities.

8. Jimmy Schuldt, Chicago Wolves (Defense)

Draft Information: Undrafted

Undrafted Previous Rank: 10

10 2019-20 Season Stats

With the turn of the decade, many are coming out with “All-Decade Teams.” The National Collegiate Hockey Conference came out with their own decade teams and Jimmy Schuldt was all-decade second team. He left St. Cloud State with two national titles and 118 points in 156 NCAA games.

Schuldt is still acclimating himself to the pro game in his own zone, but he is fourth in rookie defensemen scoring with 13 points. He likely stays in the AHL for the rest of this season, but will fight for a spot on the Golden Knights’ blue line next season.

9. Marcus Kallionkieli, Brandon Wheat Kings (Left Wing)

Draft Information: 2019 5th round (139th overall)

2019 5th round (139th overall) Previous Rank: Unranked

Unranked 2019-20 Season Stats

The first newcomer to the list, Marcus Kallionkieli recently made his season debut after recovering from an offseason injury. He has had an interesting road to professional hockey. Kallionkieli is a Finnish native, but decided to move to North America and play in the USHL to develop. In his first season with the Sioux City Musketeers, he scored 29 goals and 53 points in 58 games.

Marcus Kallionkieli (Jim Utterback, Brianna Norris, Bryce Griffin/Sioux City Musketeers)

He has not looked out of place for the Brandon Wheat Kings as he has three points in three games. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Kallionkieli has the size, skating and skills to become a quality NHL winger.

10. Isaiah Saville, University of Nebraska-Omaha (Goalie)

Draft Information: 2019 5th round (135th overall)

2019 5th round (135th overall) Previous Rank: Unranked

Unranked 2019-20 Season Stats

The first goalie on our list, Isaiah Saville is the starter at Nebraska-Omaha as a Freshman. He had a great draft-eligible year in the USHL, making the All-Rookie Team, First-All Star Team, leading the league in goals against average at 1.90 and being named Goaltender of the Year. He has needed some time to adjust to playing against older competition in college, but he is a part of Team USA at the World Junior Championship. Even though he won’t be their starter, it will be a good experience to learn from his peers.

Saville was the goalie for Team USA at the 2018 World Junior A Challenge where the American’s took home gold. They defeated Russia in the final and he stopped all 25 shots, being named Player of the Game. Having the international experience is a great sign as it shows he can handle the pressure of big games.