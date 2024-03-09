Grading the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Trade Deadline

The NHL Trade Deadline is now behind us. The Tampa Bay Lightning chose to be busy at the deadline and got themselves some extra assistance for the remaining stretch of the season.

How good of a trade deadline did the Lightning have? We will take a moment to look at the team’s moves and give a final letter grade at the end.

Lightning Trade for Draft Pick

The Lightning started their transactions by acquiring a 2025 fourth-round pick from the Edmonton Oilers as part of a three-team trade with the Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. As part of acquiring the pick, the Lightning sent unsigned goalie Ty Taylor to the Ducks, and Adam Henrique went to the Oilers.

The Lightning retained 25 percent of Henrique’s cap hit as part of the transaction. Henrique is in the final year of the five-year deal he signed with the Ducks in 2018.

If the Edmonton Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final this season, the 2025 fourth-round pick will be moved to the following draft.

Here, the Lightning uses their extra trade deadline cap space, and this hit goes off the books after the season to grab an additional draft pick. Since the Lighting have no picks in this year’s upcoming draft until the fifth round (more on that in a moment), it pays to stockpile for later drafts. You must be ready to have a big draft when an entire year is essentially being passed on.

The Duke is Heads to Tampa Bay

The Lightning acquired forward Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick and defenseman Jack Thompson.

Duclair is not unfamiliar to the State of Florida, having played for the Florida Panthers for three seasons. He was traded to San Jose from Sunrise back in July.

Anthony Duclair is now on the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

Duclair has 27 points, 16 goals, and 11 assists in 56 games this season. He is a rental and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The Lightning made a deal to find more offensive depth ahead of a playoff push. The power play has been struggling lately, and Duclair provides production in that department. Of his 27 points, 10 have come with the man advantage – five goals and five assists. This change could provide a much-needed boost.

Thomspon, the Lightning’s 2020 third-round pick, has had a strong season for the Lightning’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. He had 32 points in 46 games, which is a very respectable number for a defenseman. He picked up a point in his first game with the Sharks AHL affiliate. Thompson played a single game for the Lightning this season, which was his NHL debut. He had no points in the game.

The Lightning traded away their only trade pick before the fifth round of this upcoming draft and sent off a young player with much potential. Given the lack of depth in Lightning’s system, it’s a risky move.

Lightning Acquire Matt Dumba

A second NHL veteran was bound for Tampa Bay ahead of the deadline. The Lightning acquired defensive help in Matt Dumba and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Matt Dumba with the Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dumba has 10 points in 58 games this season. Not much for the offensive production, but he provides a lot of value purely on defense. Dumba has 150 hits and 83 blocked shots this season. He also has a 1.5 defensive points share. A physical defenseman who gets in front of the puck in the defensive zone is a much-needed get. It’s not Noah Hanifin, but the cost is much lower, and an effective player is still being added to the roster.

Dumba is on a one-year deal, according to CapFriendly, and is set to become a free agent at the end of the year.

Final Grade of the Trade Deadline

The Lightning managed to complete some deals at a low price. There was certainly risk involved, and no major blockbusters were completed this time around, but that can be seen as a good thing.

The Lightning did not trade away a first-round pick for the first time in years. That is substantial. The future is in mind while also trying to make a playoff push. They also managed to stockpile more seventh-round picks, which they will now have seven over the subsequent two drafts.

Sure, it would’ve been nice to acquire Hanifin, for example, and make that big splash. But like a guy like Dumba, Hanifin is also in the final year of his deal. There were no guarantees he would stay despite any rumors that might have been out there. General manager Julien BriseBois is keeping the future in mind and doesn’t want to risk a successful upcoming retool for a season where a Stanley Cup is very unlikely.

Still, Duclair and Dumba are too very solid veteran additions who could help change the team’s fortunes this season. Some small moves could be all it takes.

No major splash prevents an A grade, but with the solid additions at the price they paid, the Lightning still gets a solid overall grade.

Grade: B