Hurricanes Mailbag: Defensemen, Ponomarev & Predictions

It is officially October which means one thing, hockey is back. Going into the final week of preseason hockey games, the Carolina Hurricanes are unofficially 2-2-0. They will have two games in a home-and-home series on Thursday and Friday versus the Nashville Predators. Before those games are played, the Hurricanes writers here at The Hockey Writers wanted to interact with some Hurricanes fans by having them send in some questions on X for the first mailbag of the season. What did they ask?

You Got Questions, We Got Answers

I know we are still recovering from [Brett] Pesce/[Brady] Skjei trade rumors, but if we still don’t have them locked in near the deadline do you think DW (Don Waddell) would make a move if everyone is healthy? – @smb0693

It has been a tense offseason for Hurricanes fans as there’s been speculation surrounding both Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce. At one point during August, the Hurricanes did allow Pesce to discuss with other teams about a possible extension in a sign-and-trade. However, it seems those talks fell through and the Hurricanes eventually took him off the trade block. Pesce is in the final year of his six-year, $24.15 million deal that sees him being an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the season. He does carry a modified no-trade clause where he can tell the Hurricanes what 15 teams he could be traded to.

In terms of Skjei, he did tell the media on exit interview day, “I love it here. I’d love to stay. It’s such a great organization with the people here, the team, the guys, the coaching staff, management. It’s just an awesome place to play.” This gives the impression that he wants to stay, but he also mentioned that he wouldn’t mind being elsewhere too. Skjei is also in the last year of his current deal that carries a 10-team no-trade clause.

Brady Skjei, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by John McCreary/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Could one of those guys be dealt in a trade before or at the deadline? There is a possibility of that happening. Which one? That would come down to general manager Don Waddell and his staff. Skjei does carry a bigger cap hit ($5.25 million) compared to Pesce ($4.025 million) so that could be a factor. Plus it all comes down to what a possible extension with either of those guys looks like. In the end, yes, there is a good possibility one of them will be traded near the deadline. It will come down to which team is or isn’t on the modified trade clauses along with who is more willing to work out an extension that benefits both sides.

Is Ponyo (Vasiliy Ponomarev) likely the first call-up still with the excellent play of [Ryan] Suzuki, [Jamieson] Rees, and FUS (Felix Unger-Sorem)? – @stormcellar97

If you asked before Vasiliy Ponomarev got hurt on the second day of training camp, the answer would be a definite yes. However, he has still not been cleared to do anything with the team. After four preseason games and the Hurricanes’ opening night next week, there is a good chance he might be behind the eight-ball compared to other players.

The most likely player to get a call-up if they do not already make the roster going into the season would be Ryan Suzuki. He had a phenomenal Rookie Showcase for the Hurricanes down in Estero, Florida. He racked up multiple points along with some nifty shootout goals as well. Furthermore, in the first two preseason games for the Hurricanes, he really stood out with a goal and an assist. With how he is playing, he could be the first call-up or even make the opening night lineup. It all depends on how head coach Rod Brind’Amour and his staff figure out the depth slots on the roster.

Ryan Suzuki, Carolina Hurricanes, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers

A quick note on Felix Unger-Sorem, he is supposed to be loaned out to Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this upcoming season. Also, he is only 18 years old so it is unlikely the Hurricanes will use someone so young with how the roster is already constructed. All signs point to him going back to Sweden after the preseason games are concluded.

Who do you think had a good showcase with the preseason games? I think Suzuki, Sorum, [Pyotr] Kochetkov, and [Yaniv] Perets all looked good. – @Erich_K8

For this one, I will refer to the previous answer about who had a good showcase and preseason with Suzuki but also Unger-Sorem has been phenomenal as well. Unger-Sorem did have a multi-point showcase along with adding a goal and an assist already in the preseason as well. There is a good chance Unger-Sorem will play really well in Sweden this upcoming season. Suzuki has made a case to make the roster going into the season, maybe even fight for a starting spot in the lineup; possibly a battle for the fourth-line center spot with Jack Drury.

Pyotr Kotchekov, the two games that he has played in the preseason so far have been good for him. He will most likely be the third goalie on the depth chart going into the season behind Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. It is not clear yet if he will be in Carolina or possibly loaned out somewhere in the American Hockey League (AHL). Yaniv Perets was the guy the Hurricanes signed as a free agent earlier this season. In the second preseason game versus the Florida Panthers, he stopped all six shots he faced. Most likely he will be loaned out somewhere in the AHL to start the season.

Over/Under? PK (Pyotr Kochetkov) gets 20 starts. [Sebastian] Aho scores 100 points. The defense scores 60 goals. – @GSF_Spanish

When it comes to the defense, as a unit last season the Hurricanes blueliners achieved a franchise record 59 goals. That total would also go on to lead the league. With the additions of Tony DeAngelo and Dmitry Orlov, there is a great chance for them to match or eclipse 60 goals this upcoming season.

There is a case to go under for Kochetkov starting 20 games this season although, if Andersen or Raanta gets injured there is a chance. But if they both can stay relatively healthy, there is a chance Kochetkov won’t start 20 games for Carolina.

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The closest Sebastian Aho has gotten to 100 points was back during the 2018-19 season where he finished with 83. While he was hurt last season, he did finish with 67 points in 75 games played. He could possibly get close to 100 points but that all depends on how his linemates Michael Bunting and Seth Jarvis play this season while also staying healthy. Aho probably has a chance to get closer to 80-85 points this upcoming season. However, if he can get hot early and maintain a steady stream of points, there could be a discussion about him getting that 100-point season. If he does, that would be the first time since Eric Staal did it in the 2005-06 season.

As many defense signings as we have on the team currently, what do you think the pairings (and potential extra?) look like for opening night? – @baileyycurtis

This is really interesting because the Hurricanes currently have nine defensemen signed to NHL deals. Probably the deepest defensive depth in the entire league. No one will envy Brind’Amour on who could start in the opening lineup as a defensive pairing. If one had to guess, these could be the potential defensive pairings against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 11:

Jaccob Slavin – Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov – Brett Pesce

Brady Skjei – Jalen Chatfield

Healthy scratches: Caleb Jones, Tony DeAngelo, and Dylan Coghlan

Of course, it could look completely different, but overall it would not make sense to pay Orlov $7.75 million to be on the third pairing. Chatfield showed last season why he deserves a starting spot as well. Also, that is not to say the other three guys will not get playing time throughout the season, these defense pairings make the most sense going into opening night against the Senators.

Thank you to everyone who sent in questions. If you want to get your questions featured, make sure to send them in on the posts on X asking for mailbag questions.