Bruins News & Rumors: Chiasson, DiPietro, Zboril & Heinen

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins have released veteran winger Alex Chiasson from his professional tryout (PTO) contract. In other news, goaltender Michael DiPietro was placed on waivers. Meanwhile, Jakub Zboril is making progress with his recovery from his injury. Lastly, with Chiasson being released, could that help Danton Heinen’s chances of earning a contract? Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Oct. 2) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Bruins Part Ways With Chiasson

While speaking with reporters yesterday (Oct. 1), Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that the team has released Chiasson from his PTO. When asked why the team released Chiasson, Montgomery had this to say, as relayed by WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin:

“I don’t know if he came up short. I think it’s more a lot of guys have had really good camps, and it’s just coming down to numbers. We felt that this would give him the best opportunity to maybe catch on somewhere else.” Jim Montgomery

Chiasson, 33, was a candidate for the Bruins’ bottom six, but with other players impressing at training camp, the team has decided to go in another direction.

Alex Chiasson, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although the Montreal native now is right back on the free-agent market, there could be some clubs willing to take a chance on him. He is a decent bottom-six forward who thrives on the power play because of his net-front presence. On a league-minimum deal, he may be worth taking a flier on. In 20 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings, he had six goals and nine points.

DiPietro Hits the Waiver Wire

With the regular season rapidly approaching, we are starting to see several players hit waivers. The Bruins have now followed that trend, placing DiPietro on the waiver wire.

Related: Bruins News & Rumors: Grzelcyk, Elite Defense & Ullmark

DiPietro, 24, was naturally going to be placed on waivers. The Bruins have the NHL’s top goaltending tandem in Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman for the 2023-24 season. With that, other goaltenders like Brandon Bussi and Kyle Keyser are ahead of him on the organization’s depth chart.

Latest News & Highlights

When noting that DiPietro was once a notable goalie prospect, there could be a team willing to take a chance on him. Yet, if he passes through waivers, he will join one of the Bruins’ minor-league affiliates – whether it’s the Providence Bruins or Maine Mariners.

Zboril Back on the Ice

Late last week (Sep. 29), Zboril returned to the ice and practiced in a non-contact jersey for the first time since suffering an injury during the club’s season opener. Although he is not set to return to game action tonight (Oct. 2) against the Philadelphia Flyers, it is simply great to see the 2015 first-round pick starting to make progress with his recovery.

Jakub Zboril, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Zboril, 26, is hoping to get into game action as soon as possible, as he is currently fighting for a spot on the Bruins’ opening roster, likely as an extra defenseman. When looking at the Bruins’ defense, it is clear that his chances of being a regular are slim. The Bruins’ left side is the same as last season’s, while top prospect Mason Lohrei is also gunning for a spot. Meanwhile, Kevin Shattenkirk is expected to be the Bruins’ bottom-pairing defenseman on the right side.

Zboril was the Bruins’ seventh defenseman last season, so he did not get too much playing time. In 22 games, he had one goal, four points, and a minus-1 rating. It will be interesting to see if he can make a bigger impact for the Bruins in 2023-24 from here.

Heinen Pushing for Contract

With Chiasson being let go by the Bruins, one has to wonder if Heinen’s chances of earning a contract have improved. The former Bruin’s play has improved noticeably as the preseason has rolled on. This was especially the case in the Bruins’ last game against the Flyers, as he scored a goal. With that, his high-energy style of play made him quite noticeable throughout the contest.

Danton Heinen, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On a cheap one-year deal, it may be worthwhile for the Bruins to officially reunite with Heinen. He would give them another option for their third or fourth line and provide them with a bit more production in the bottom portion of their lineup.

In 65 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Heinen had eight goals to go along with 22 points.