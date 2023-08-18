3 Hurricanes Who Should Be in the Ring of Honor

Nothing is more significant than getting recognized for your accomplishments within an organization. Players come through and make their mark on the franchise and can be celebrated for their careers. For the Carolina Hurricanes, that is true, as they have three players’ jersey numbers retired. Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis, and Glenn Wesley embody what it means to be a Hurricane and are legendary players for the franchise. It remains to be seen what jersey number goes up next, but the club has a Ring of Honor in place.

Legendary goaltender Cam Ward was the first person to be inducted into the Ring of Honor, and more could follow suit. The jersey number may not be retired, but the player holds a special place in the hearts of the franchise. Here are three players within the organization who could join Ward in the Ring of Honor.

Justin Williams

The first candidate for the Hurricanes’ Ring of Honor is a fan favorite and a former captain. Justin Williams is widely known as “Mr. Game 7,” but for the Hurricanes, he is known for something different. He had two stints with the team and made his impact felt on the ice.

The former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, and it paid dividends early. Williams managed just 18 points in 32 games during the 2003-04 season but made his mark immediately after. During the illustrious Stanley Cup season, he scored 76 points and 45 assists. Furthermore, he totaled 31 goals, tying him for second on the team.

His impact would be felt further in the playoffs, as he helped cement a Game 7 victory against the Edmonton Oilers. After a loose puck found Brett Hedican’s stick, he passed it along to Eric Staal, who found an open Williams. He took that pass and slid it into the empty net, and the celebration says it all. He scored a goal that sealed the deal and won the Stanley Cup. He was instrumental to the teams’ success, scoring seven goals and 18 points in 25 games.

Williams suffered two injury-plagued seasons and moved on after the 2008 season. However, he would return to the club and wear the C on his sweater. His leadership and veteran experience would benefit a young core destined to do something special. In his second stint, Carolina qualified for the playoffs both times and reached the Eastern Conference Final in 2019. They wouldn’t win a championship, but they would feel his impacts on and off the ice.

Williams has been retired since the 2020 season but still has a home in the Hurricanes organization. He is a special advisor to general manager Don Waddell. His accolades may not go toe to toe with the numbers in the rafters, but the Ring of Honor suits him. You can make a case for the Ring of Honor and number retirement for the next player.

Eric Staal

Aside from the retired jersey numbers, Eric Staal is one of the greatest players to represent the Hurricanes. The second overall pick in the famous 2003 NHL Draft lived up to that selection. He was a cornerstone player and took over as team captain when Brind’Amour hung up his skates. Furthermore, his play on the ice and the impact he left makes him a clear candidate for the Ring of Honor, and maybe see his number in the rafters.

For over a decade, Staal spent that time rewriting the record books. In Hurricanes history, here is where he ranks in specific categories:

Games Played: third (909)

Goals: second (322)

Assists: second (453)

Points: second (775)

Even strength goals: second (201)

Power Play Goals: second (105)

Short-handed goals: first (16)

Staal has embodied what it means to be a Hurricane and was an impact player his entire tenure. He is second behind Francis in all these categories, which is great company to be part of. His best season came in 2005-06, where he scored 45 goals, 55 assists, and 100 points. Not to mention, he was a point-per-game player during their Stanley Cup victory in 2005-06, as he scored nine goals, 19 assists, and 28 points in 25 games.

In addition, Staal hit the 70-point mark five times and for four seasons in a row (2008-2012). Only one time did he finish with point totals below 50, so producing was always his forte. He was a force at generating offense and was the focal point of goal-scoring for the team. He would get traded to the New York Rangers during the 2014-15 season, signaling the end of an era for Hurricanes hockey. He is a Stanley Cup Champion and a proven player for the Hurricanes and is worthy of the Ring of Honor.

Erik Cole

This may not be the flashiest name on this list, but Erik Cole was part of an emerging Hurricanes team in the early part of his career. He was originally a third-round pick in the 1998 NHL Draft and debuted during the 2001-02 season. That was the start of something special for the team, as they went on to the Stanley Cup Final that season. Furthermore, he was an exceptional player for the Hurricanes and a core piece at the time.

Cole stood out in his rookie season and showed what he could bring from the start. In six seasons with Carolina, he consistently surpassed the ten-goal mark and reached 30 goals during the 2005-06 season. He was never the flashiest player on the ice, but he played the game hard and used his big frame to his advantage. In fact, his 61 points was a career-high that he set with the Hurricanes and would be matched in the later stages of his career.

Cole left for the Oilers but made his return to the Hurricanes for a second stint. He does not rank as high up as Staal in the franchise record book, but he was an impactful player when he was in the lineup.

Cases for Each Hurricanes Forward

Each forward has a case to be made for the Hurricanes’ Ring of Honor. They all had their impacts made with the organization and hold a special place in the hearts of many.

Some have a better case than others, and one could see their number hoisted to the rafters. With the newly implemented Ring of Honor, you will see more players worthy of such accolades. These three are the first that come to mind, and some active ones could join them one day.