3 Hurricanes Who Can Win Awards in 2023-24

Hockey is a team game, but individuals also tend to shine brightly. Every season there is an award ceremony, so the players, coaches, and general managers get praised for their impacts on the game. Here are three people from the Carolina Hurricanes organization who are potential award winners in the 2023-24 season.

Rod Brind’Amour

Let’s start at the top and who is at the forefront of the team’s success. Rod Brind’Amour has come in, and from day one, this Hurricanes team has been a playoff contender. He leads by example, and the players work as hard as he did when he wore the red and black jersey. His pedigree speaks for itself, as he has a record of 226-107-37 behind the bench. In addition, the team has a .661 winning percentage and has never finished a season below .500 during his tenure. The success is evident, but this season could see him walk away with another Jack Adams Award.

Brind’Amour won the award in 2021, making him the first coach in franchise history to capture it. You can argue he deserved to win in 2019, as the team finished with 99 points and qualified for the playoffs in his first season behind the bench. Seeing him win his second Jack Adams is likely this season.

The Hurricanes played a shortened schedule during the 2020-21 season and finished with 80 points in 56 games. As a team, they were excellent defensively and were a force to be reckoned with on special teams (second-best power play, third-best penalty kill). However, that roster was nowhere near as deep talent-wise as the team for the 2023-24 season.

Goaltending is much stronger for this Hurricanes team, and the defensive group has more depth and talent than any during Brind’Amour’s tenure behind the bench. Younger players are emerging, and this core group has more chemistry built together. As the coach, he is coming off back-to-back 100-plus point seasons, so a third is within striking distance.

Jaccob Slavin

It is disappointing that the Norris Trophy is based on points, and last season was evidence of that. While Adam Fox was better defensively, Erik Karlsson and his 101-point season took the trophy home, and deservedly so. It is remarkable the amount of points players can put up on the back end, but it is vital to acknowledge the stay-at-home defensemen who shut down the opposition. Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin has been that player for the team, so winning the Norris Trophy should not come as a surprise.

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Offensive production is not at the forefront of his game, as he finished with 27 points in 76 games. What he lacks in offensive upside, he makes up for with his defensive play. Brind’Amour primarily deploys him in the neutral zone (15.3 percent of his shifts) or the defensive zone (12.5 percent). Playing alongside Brent Burns gives him opportunities in the offensive zone, but he is known for his shutdown ability.

Slavin is never afraid to block a shot, and his total of 103 was second behind Brett Pesce last season. What stands out the most about his game is how positionally aware he is. His 88 takeaways were the most among any defensemen on the team, so his impact on creating turnovers was evident during the 2022-23 season. Among Hurricanes’ defensemen that played more than 300 minutes, he had the fourth most expected goals against (48.38) and was a strong presence in the high-danger area of the ice.

Slavin was a steady impactful presence that helped form one of the best top pairs in the league. While the anchor on defense could be in line to receive an award, goaltending could shine just as brightly.

Frederik Andersen

For the first time since the days of Cam Ward, the Hurricanes goaltending situation is stable. However, it has had its bumps in the road that have been filled with injuries, but it has worked nonetheless. For Frederik Andersen to capture the Vezina Trophy, staying healthy will be necessary.

The Hurricanes have done well managing Andersen’s heavy workload and making sure he is not out of gas when the playoffs come around. In his years with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-2021), he started 60-plus games three seasons in a row and 50-plus games once. However, he has battled injuries his entire tenure in Carolina and has only started 50-plus games once. It is a shame that health has not been on his side because when he is healthy, he is a Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender.

Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a save during the fourth overtime against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Andersen has been outstanding between the pipes his entire career. He has never finished with a goals-against average (GAA) above 3.00 and only finished with a save percentage (SV%) below .900 once. He owns a career GAA of 2.58 and a SV% of .915. There is reason to believe he can win the Vezina this season.

Andersen saw his best statistical season in his first year with the Hurricanes (2021-22), and replicating that should not be tough to do. He finished the season with a career-low 2.17 GAA and a career-high .922 SV%. In addition, he was third in the league with 27.8 goals saved above expected. Injuries derailed his 2022-23 regular season, but he can build off his playoff performance.

If not for Andersen, the Hurricanes could have had a more challenging time in the playoffs. He was a brick wall against the New Jersey Devils for most of their second-round series and kept the team within one goal every game of their Eastern Conference Final series. He finished the playoffs with an eye-opening 1.83 GAA and a .927 SV%. It was one of his strongest performances and his best in a Hurricanes sweater. If he can stay healthy, a case will be made for him to win the Vezina, as well as for his peers to be recognized for other awards.

Cases to Be Made

Not every person on this list will win, but there is a case to be made for them. Each person stands out in their respective way and will challenge for those specific awards this season. It remains to be seen whether other people give them the recognition and see them as a fit for the award.

The team’s success is the most important, and capturing the Stanley Cup is the ultimate prize. However, celebrating individual success and achievements is also important. The 2023-24 season could see the Hurricanes with a full trophy cabinet when it’s concluded.