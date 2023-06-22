Jets Have 3 Good Goalies to Target This Offseason

The Winnipeg Jets need to begin preparing for life after Connor Hellebuyck, as it was reported recently that “there should be no confusion about whether Hellebuyck has interest in signing an extension in Winnipeg. That ship has sailed. His next contract will be with a new team” (from “NHL offseason trade board 2.0: The latest on the Jets, Leafs, Flyers and more — and how it impacts the market,” The Athletic, 6/10/23).

The Jets have relied on Hellebuyck as the backbone of the franchise for many years now, and if they are unable to find a capable goaltender to guide them through a re-tool, then it will be all the more difficult when attempting to compete in 2023-24.

Related: 3 Jets Trade Partners for Connor Hellebuyck

As has been reported by Elliotte Freidman, the Jets are not looking to rebuild. These three trade options are goaltenders that could step in and be effective starters. When trading away Hellebuyck you are going to downgrade in net, but finding younger cheaper goaltenders should be the goal.

Carter Hart – Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers is reportedly being shopped league-wide, and the Jets could theoretically take a shot at him re-finding his game shortly. At 24 years old, he had an impressive first two seasons in the NHL posting save percentages (SV%) of .917 and .914.

Ever since the 2020-21 season, Hart has struggled mightily to replicate that level of season. He’s coming off of a bounce-back season of sorts, where he posted a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.94 and a .907 SV%. According to Money Puck, he saved 10.3 goals above expected, which was a top-15 mark across the NHL. He is talented for sure, and in a new system with new coaching, he could fulfill his potential as a top-ten goaltender in the league.

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now, would the Flyers entertain adding Hellebuyck? As a team in a rebuild, trading their young, up-and-coming goalie for an older one does not make sense. So for the Jets to potentially acquire Hart, they would need to offer the Flyers picks or prospects since the Vezina Trophy finalist does not fit into their rebuild window.

Hart has one year remaining on a contract valued at $3.94 million, before becoming a restricted free agent (RFA) where the Jets would retain his rights. If you are betting on talent, and looking to acquire a goaltender that could be your starter for the next six or more years, Hart is one of the better options on the market.

Jeremy Swayman – Boston Bruins

All eyes are on the Boston Bruins and what they are going to do with their goaltending situation. They find themselves up against the cap, and Vezina Trophy favourite Linus Ullmark is under contract for another season at $5 million. Their backup goaltender, Jeremy Swayman, is one of the better up-and-coming goaltenders across the league and is due for a new contract.

Latest News & Highlights

He too is an RFA, but if his asking price is too high, that could force the Bruins to move him. While unlikely that they are willing to part ways with him, the Bruins are projected to be one of the most centre-hungry teams in the NHL. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci may not return, and that would leave them without both of their top two centres. The Jets have two centres that could be dealt in Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele. A deal could be facilitated using these pieces, depending on what the Bruins view as their Cup contention window.

At 24 years old, Swayman has an impressive NHL track record. Over 90 career starts in the NHL, he has posted a 54-23-8 record, 2.26 GAA, and .919 SV%. Those are incredible numbers for a former fourth-round pick. Swayman saved 24 goals above expected last season, and on a per 60-minute basis, finished third in the league behind Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, and his teammate Ullmark.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Buffalo Sabres has the lowest ceiling on this list but is another natural fit given the Sabres’ needs this offseason. Assuming that their top goalie prospect Devon Levi is off the table, Luukkonen is their next young goaltender in line.

He is also 24 years old, like the other two names on this list, but has yet to post the impressive numbers that the other two have. In 33 games last season, he posted a .892 SV% to go along with minus-5 goals saved above expected. The former second-round pick of the 2017 Draft could have a breakout season coming, but he would be a much bigger risk.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His ceiling at the next level may be closer to a high-level backup, but if the Jets are going to re-tool, they will be asking a much younger, mostly unproven goaltender to take the reins, which Luukkonen is. He would be a part of a larger trade package with a deep prospect pool that consists of Matthew Savoie, Isaak Rosen, and Peyton Krebs.

The truth is, if the Jets want to remain competitive, they will need to acquire a younger goaltender on the verge of a breakout season. None of the top-five goaltenders are on the market except for Hellebuyck, so it will most certainly be a downgrade in the short term.