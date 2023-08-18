Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane May Eye Oilers for NHL Reunion

After saying goodbye to Chicago Blackhawks fans, but then posting a note on his Instagram page that he is not retiring, Jonathan Toews became a player to watch this season. Will he sit out the entire year? Will he get his health back to a point he feels comfortable and then sign with a contender? No one knows that quite yet, perhaps not even Toews.

Meanwhile, Patrick Kane has said through his reps that he’s in no rush to sign with an NHL club this summer. He’s focused on rehabbing from off-season surgery and when he’s ready, he’ll make his decision. No doubt, a few teams will be looking at Kane, especially once they know where their clubs are headed part way into the 2023-24 campaign.

For the Edmonton Oilers, both are players worth keeping an eye on, and it will be intriguing to see if the Oilers become frontrunners for a reunion.

Toews Isn’t Done Playing in the NHL

Right now, it appears Toews is hinting that he’ll sit out the entire 2023-24 season. That said, things have a way of changing when a player misses the action. In his anti-retirement statement, Toews admitted he’ll likely find his passion for the NHL too strong a force to keep him away, likely pulling him back to the game. And, if he’s feeling better and thinks he can contribute this season, even in a lesser role, expect the speculation to begin.

Should he return in 2023/24, Toews will not be an expensive addition to any team. With so many questions surrounding his health, if he signs more than a league-minimum deal, that may come as a surprise to many. The key thing he’ll be looking for is a comfortable fit, in a comfortable role, and with a contender. The Oilers would make a lot of sense and check a lot of boxes for the veteran.

Kane Will Be Looking to Boost His Value

While Kane probably isn’t going to sign a league-minimum deal, he shouldn’t be terribly costly. Much of his value will be determined by what’s available to him when he’s ready to return. The New York Rangers might show interest, then again, they might not. Other teams could use his dynamic skill, but where will these teams be, both in terms of their salary cap and in the standings?

Kane is going to weigh all of that and if the Oilers have the space, they’ll be tire-kickers.

The Oilers don’t have room to fit Kane in now, but that could change over the course of the season. So too, if Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are options as centermen, Kane has the potential to be one of their wingers and pot some quick points, elevating his game and proving he’s worth investing in next summer when he’s fully healthy and looking for another contract.

For Kane, this season won’t just be about the chance to win a Stanley Cup — although that will be a heavy consideration — but about the opportunities to set himself up with options as a pending UFA in 2024-25.

Why Would the Oilers Look at Both Players?

Beyond the fact that these two players could come in at a pro-rated cost of around $2 – $3 million (total) for the Oilers — which is huge on the plus side when looking at this — both former Blackhawks would undoubtedly be motivated to take one more kick at the can together. This might be their best shot at winning another Stanley Cup and with Duncan Keith a part of the Oilers’ executive team, a reunion might be high on their priority list. The Oilers want experienced and motivated veterans who know how to win. Would there be a better tandem at that price?

When it comes to Toews, the Oilers’ center depth of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Ryan McLeod means there isn’t huge pressure on him to be a highly-offensive solution. And, bringing him in allows the Oilers a chance to shuffle things around. That flexibility during the playoffs, with the intangibles he provides could be invaluable.

When it comes to Kane, his skill is undeniable. Even at less than 100 percent, as a top-six winger who can elevate the Oilers’ second power play unit, he becomes an attractive option, especially if he’s not looking to hit a home run financially.

Perhaps this is a long shot and circumstances may change how realistic an option all of this is. But, if both players want to return, both are open to being flexible on the money side of things, and both want to play for a contender, all the Oilers need is a little wiggle room to get this done. They don’t have it today, but things can change quickly in a matter of months.