LA Kings Prospect Profiles: Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Jaret Anderson-Dolan

2021-22 Team: Ontario Reign

Date of Birth: September 12, 1999

Place of Birth: Calgary, AB, CAN

Ht: 5-foot-11

Wt: 200 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

Acquired: 2017 NHL Draft #41 overall

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Bio

Jaret Anderson-Dolan played his youth hockey with the Edge School in Calgary, Alberta, where he recorded an eye-popping U15 season, posting 96 goals and 55 assists in just 76 games. This caught the attention of the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League (WHL), who drafted him 14th overall at the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Anderson-Dolan continued with the Edge school for most of the 2014-15 season before joining the Chiefs in 2015-16 for his first full WHL campaign — he scored 14 goals and 12 assists in 65 games. His point totals saw a big jump in 2016-17, with 39 goals and 37 assists through 72 games.

The Los Angeles Kings drafted Anderson-Dolan in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, 41st overall. In his post-draft season, he played mostly with the Chiefs as he continued to see steady growth in his offensive production — he jumped to 91 points in 70 games in his second season as an alternate captain for the team.

Anderson-Dolan finished up his career in Spokane as captain in 2018-19 as he began his transition to professional hockey. He played in several NHL games during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, but he got his first real opportunity with the Kings in 2020-21, playing 34 games, producing seven goals and four assists.

This season, Anderson-Dolan found himself back in Ontario for most of the campaign, where he has found great success; he ranks third on the team with 47 points. He also played in seven NHL games, but he was unable to record any points.

Scouting Report

Anderson-Dolan is the type of player everyone wants on their team. He plays a fast game with creativity, but his most impressive quality is his compete level and willingness to do whatever it takes to win. He’s not the biggest player, so his ability to never quit on a play is crucial to his game.

When Anderson-Dolan was drafted, there weren’t many critiques of his game. Some had concerns about his defensive capabilities and, based on the games he has played with the Kings, it is still a work in progress, but given his work ethic, we will likely see progress when he returns to LA’s lineup.

NHL Projection

I see Anderson-Dolan as most impactful at the center position, despite the plethora of other center prospects the Kings have in their system. I think he could be a solid middle-six forward if he continues to develop his game, utilizing his offensive skill and playmaking ability.

He compares well to other playmaking centers like Logan Couture and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Both have contributed mostly assists throughout their career, and their respective teams have kept them around because of this – they combine for over 1,500 games played in the NHL.

Quotables

A hard-working versatile forward who can play a gritty or finesse game…skates extremely well and loves to get low and drive off his low center of gravity to burn around players…very balanced on his feet, enabling him to change direction with quick pivots…leans on his stick and is very good at protecting the puck from being stripped…plays a lot bigger than the listed size and is an absolute menace with the puck on his stick…does not hesitate to shoot the puck and has a good release with velocity that is likely to continue developing…great vision and is confident putting pucks through tight space to make a skilled pass…makes smart reads on puck movement…a constant factor when on the ice…defensive awareness is strong…constantly on his toes to play the routes of high probability with a waiting stick…is that heart and soul, all hustle player who attacks from the defensive side of the puck and can be relied upon in all zones…has the potential to become a strong pro middle six two-way player. Aaron Vickers, Future Considerations

JAD just wants to play hockey, and if he’s going to play, he’s going to go balls out every time. He doesn’t hold back, he’s intense, he’s focused. Whether it’s a Kings jersey that he pulls on or a Reign jersey that he pulls on, he wants to be better than the guy he’s matched up against on the ice. Former Ontario Reign head coach Mike Stothers on Anderson-Dolan

Sometimes things work with combinations of players. [Carl] Grundstrom played one of his better games in a long time tonight. [Trevor Moore] played quite well. They complement each other; they have a tenacity, yet a calmness to them that allows them to keep plays alive in the offensive zone. All three of them are fairly well conditioned, so they can extend shifts a little bit, and it’s just working for them right now. [Anderson-Dolan]’s a real important piece there, they get some confidence when he goes back with them. We’ll ride that line for as long as we possibly can. Kings head coach Todd McLellan on Anderson-Dolan’s impact

Videos