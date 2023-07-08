Kopitar Signing Teases Look at Tavares’ Next Deal with Maple Leafs

The extension signed between the Los Angeles Kings and Anze Kopitar is an interesting one from the perspective of a Kings organization that wanted to keep him in the fold but paid him pretty well as the team was setting plans in motion for life after his time was done in LA. Most fans in Los Angeles seem to be alright with the signing and there’s more than enough ammunition to argue Kopitar was worth another $14 million until the summer of 2026.

From another perspective, fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs might want to pay attention to this deal and understand that if John Tavares is going to stick around, he might be expecting something similar.

The Similarities Between Tavares and Kopitar

Tavares is a very interesting player. Even though he wasn’t drafted by the club, he’s 100 percent a Maple Leaf. He was born and raised to love the team and at the first opportunity to sign, he did. In the process, he got a massive seven-year contract at a cap hit of $11 million per season. He’s been a super-talented player who continues to produce, offering the Leafs everything he’s got on a nightly basis. He might not be considered elite and at times he might not seem worth the $11 million he’s making, but he’s certainly in a tier of players the game considers great.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, Kopitar is a King through and through. He’s played his entire career with that organization and he’s coming up to the end of a long-term deal that paid him $10 million per season over eight years. That he signed for $7 million per season on a two-year extension isn’t being seen as outright crazy by most insiders. In fact, some people are suggesting it’s a good deal, despite the fact he’s 35 years old. He’s one of the league’s elite shutdown centers, perhaps second only to Patrice Bergeron, and the Kings feel they need him if they’re to take the next step in their playoff success.

If the Maple Leafs Went the Same Route With Tavares, What Would Fans Think?

Also a left-shot center, the numbers warrant giving Tavares a similar contract to the one Kopitar just signed. Tavares is nearly three years younger than the Kings’ pivot and their offensive statlines have been fairly consistent and close. Over the past few years, Kopitar has produced seasons of 74, 67, 50, and 62 points. Tavares has produced 80, 76, 50, 60 points campaigns. Offense isn’t everything, but when it comes to contracts, it’s a major contributor to the total money dished out.

Related: Treliving’s “Active GM” Reputation Paying Off For the Maple Leafs

Both are likely to be pushed down the lineup as younger pivots are elevated and while Kopitar is known more as a defensive specialist than Tavares, that aspect of Tavares’ game not being there doesn’t necessarily equate to a massive difference in contracts when the two players are compared side by side.

Latest News & Highlight

Kopitar wasn’t going to leave Los Angeles. Tavares won’t leave Toronto. Unless either player is forced out or one team walks away, you won’t convince them to play in other cities or for other organizations because their hearts are with their respective teams. That said, in Los Angeles, the Kings felt the need to reward Kopitar for consistent production and for being loyal. Are the Maple Leafs going to do the same?

The Maple Leafs Might Have to Walk Or Play Hardball

When the time comes to talk extension with Tavares, the Leafs might have two options. Based on the comparables as the salary cap increases, Tavares will be well within his rights to ask for $7 million per season if his numbers don’t fall off a cliff. Should the Maple Leafs go there? Keeping Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and others is going to be a tall task, even with a higher cap. Where is the room for Tavares’ $7 million?

The Kings found the room even with Pierre-Luc Dubois coming on board. Will the Maple Leafs do the same as they are about to potentially make Auston Matthews the highest-paid player in the NHL? Do they see Tavares as part of the team’s future success?

The Leafs Might have to low-ball Tavares or tell him they’re simply moving on. In the process, they’ll learn how badly Tavares wants to be a Leaf moving forward.