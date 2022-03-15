Which Kraken Players Should Be Moved Before the 2022 Trade Deadline?

The trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Seattle Kraken are expected to be busy. With 20 upcoming free agents, general manager (GM) Ron Francis will be working the phones trying to build up the prospect and draft pool of the newest franchise in the NHL. Here is a list of some players that will most likely be traded, may be traded, and those who should be, but most likely will not.

Highly Likely To Be Traded

Mark Giordano

Let’s start with the obvious candidate in Mark Giordano. The Kraken’s captain has been the subject of trade rumours all season and as the deadline approaches, will most likely find himself on a new team after Mar. 21. The former Norris winner has put up 23 points in 55 games while averaging over 21 minutes a night. He does have a no-trade clause which indicates he can only be traded to 19 teams of his choosing, but if there is a chance to win, expect him to take the opportunity and agree to a trade.

Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Potential trade spots: New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators

Calle Järnkrok

Calle Järnkrok had a disappointing first half of the season but has started to pick up some steam since the calendar flipped to 2022. He is tied for the lead amongst Kraken players in points since Jan. 1 with 17 in 28 games and has 26 in 49 games overall. A versatile forward that can play all three forward positions as well as special teams, he could be a useful addition to teams looking to solidify their bottom six.

Potential trade spots: Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins

Marcus Johansson

Marcus Johansson is a solid middle-six forward who can contribute to the power play and be moved up and down the lineup if needed. He currently has six goals and 23 points in 49 games this season, with nine of his points coming on the power play. Like Järnkrok, he could be a good addition to a team that wants to enhance their winger depth or wants a big body to help them on the power play once the playoffs start.

Potential trade spots: Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights

May Be Traded

Ryan Donato

Ryan Donato has been one of the pleasant surprises for the Kraken this season. He has put up 13 goals and 21 points in 53 games so far this season while playing just over 13 minutes per game. The former 2014 second-round pick has shown all season he can contribute not just on the scoresheet but also by bringing some physicality as he has registered 51 hits during the campaign. Another cheap option with a cap hit of only $750,000, he is a value pickup that could surprise in the playoffs if given the opportunity.

Ryan Donato, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Potential trade spots: Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Dallas Stars

Riley Sheahan

A dependable fourth-line center, Riley Sheahan is an unrestricted free agent, and the Kraken will be looking to get back anything for him. Where he will be most useful is with a team that may be struggling on the penalty kill. This season, he has played 97 minutes shorthanded and is part of the Kraken’s first unit penalty kill on most nights. His cap hit is only $850,000, so there maybe someone out there willing to add him as a low-cost rental to help bolster their bottom six.

Potential trade spots: Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights

Colin Blackwell

After missing most of the season with an injury, Colin Blackwell has come out with a vengeance racking up 16 points in 37 games. The 28-year-old has also been dynamic on the penalty kill, potting two shorthanded goals in his last six games. Lastly, he can bring energy to any lineup with his strong physical game. His cap hit is only $725,000 making him one of the best bargain players in the league.

Potential trade spots: Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights

Won’t Be, But Probably Should Be Traded

Haydn Fleury

There seems to be a rift between head coach Dave Hakstol and Haydn Fleury. Regardless of how well he plays, the former Carolina Hurricane gets scratched every few games and has had trouble staying in the lineup for long periods of time. He has only played 31 games where he has registered three points, 54 hits and 56 blocks. More importantly, he can play both sides of the ice, which could entice a team to take a chance on the former first-rounder as an insurance piece in case of injury during the playoffs.

Haydn Fleury, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Potential trade spots: Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators

Chris Driedger

Whether it is at the trade deadline or during the offseason, the Kraken need to figure out their goaltending situation. They are currently paying their top two goalies $9.4 million combined, and the results have been less than stellar. Since Philipp Grubauer’s contract looks to be immovable, trading Chris Driedger would be the best option. While he has not had a stellar year, there are teams in desperate need of goaltending, and at a cap hit of $3.5 million for the next two seasons, someone may be interested especially if they have Stanley Cup hopes for this season.

Potential trade spots: Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs

Kraken Roster Will Look Different After the Trade Deadline

The Kraken are expected to be one of the busier teams at the trade deadline. Although the season has not gone well so far, there are plenty of opportunities to stockpile assets in the next week. This year’s deadline would be a great way for Francis to take advantage of teams and make up for the disappointing expansion draft that occurred last summer.