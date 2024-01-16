Lightning Won’t Be Trading Steven Stamkos

The silence surrounding Steven Stamkos has finally been broken. When asked, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois stated that Stamkos will not be traded at the deadline, per Lightning reporters Chris Krenn and Gabby Shirley. BriseBois made it clear that this would not change “under any circumstances.”

Julien BriseBois chatted with reporters today about the team, the season, and, as you would expect, the upcoming NHL trade deadline. He offered this piece of information on the future of the #Bolts captain, Steven Stamkos.



"Steven Stamkos is not getting traded so we can put that… — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) January 16, 2024

BriseBois also gave an update on Stamkos’s future with the team. He said that he sees Stamkos returning after this season. However, he made it clear that negotiations will not occur until after the campaign is over.

Julien BriseBois was asked if he envisions Steven Stamkos being with the #Bolts beyond this year. BriseBois said he does, but still says those talks won't take place until after the season. He added that Stamkos will not be moved at the trade deadline under any circumstances. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) January 16, 2024

This is an auspicious update for those hoping that Stamkos, the all-time leader in goals, points and games played, will spend the remainder of his career with the Lightning, especially after earlier reports. Stamkos went on record to say that he wanted contract negotiations taken care of before training camp. That didn’t happen, and he expressed his frustrations over it.

“To be honest, I’ve been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard. It was something that I expressed at the end of last year — that I wanted to get something done before training camp started. There haven’t been any conversations,” Stamkos said on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. “I’m ready whenever. I guess that was something that I didn’t see coming. But it is what it is” (from ‘Steven Stamkos frustrated that Lightning won’t negotiate,’ ESPN, Sept. 20, 2023).

There were no further comments from Stamkos at the time of writing. Regardless, at least we now know that the Lightning have an interest in keeping their core intact for as long as possible.

Steven Stamkos Celebration, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This season, Stamkos has had 18 goals and 23 assists in 41 games. He is coming off a three-point game against the Anaheim Ducks, including two goals in a 5-1 win on Saturday night (Jan. 13).

When asked how the Lightning would handle the upcoming trade deadline, BriseBois said he was going to look for ways to improve his team’s chances this season.

BriseBois on the trade deadline: "We're always on the lookout for opportunities to improve our chances of being successful and this trade deadline is not different." — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) January 16, 2024

The Lightning return to action on Thursday when they host the Minnesota Wild.