Manitoba Moose Split Home Opening Series with Rockford IceHogs

The Manitoba Moose wrapped up their first home series of the season, splitting their two-game set with the Rockford IceHogs. The Moose opened their home section of the American Hockey League (AHL) schedule with two games that went a long way to show how the team could find success this season, while also exposing some aspects that need to be addressed going forward.

Home Opener Struggles Improved for Game 2 Win

Game 1, Oct. 26, 2024: RFD 5 – 3 MB

The Moose dropped game one of the two-game set to the IceHogs by a score of 5-3 on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the home opener. After a strong first period, they were unable to finish the job after giving up three in the second period, and two more in the third.

C.J. Suess, Mason Shaw, and Nikita Chibrikov came up with the goals for the Moose. Chibrikov continued his strong start to 2024-25, recording his second goal and fifth point through five games. Brad Lambert is also off to a hot start, tallying two assists in the contest, also bringing his season total to five points in five games.

Thomas Milic took the loss after allowing five goals on 27 shots. After making some outstanding saves in the first period, some defensive breakdowns and a few mistakes made life hard on the 21-year-old netminder. He fell to 1-2 on the season with his save percentage (SV%) now sitting at .865 through three starts.

Gavin Hayes, Cavan Fitzgerald, Cole Guttman, Colton Dach, and Ryder Rolston registered the goals for the IceHogs. Also of note, 2024 second-overall selection Artyom Levshunov recorded his first career AHL point, assisting on Fitzgerald’s goal. Mitchell Weeks got the win in net, stopping 29 of 32 shots.

Game 2, Oct. 27, 2024: RFD 1 – 3 MB

After the disappointing home opener, the Moose responded well in the second game, winning 3-1. They did well to remedy a lot of the issues that plagued them in the first game, cleaning up some of the unforced errors and being more aggressive on the forecheck.

Dylan Anhorn opened the scoring for the Moose, finding some space at the top of the circles and ripping one top-shelf for a shorthanded goal. The 25-year-old defender was beaming when he was asked about his goal after the game.

Manitoba Moose celebrate a goal by Dylan Anhorn (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

“It was awesome,” Anhorn beamed. “[Henri Nikkanen] did a good job of pushing them back and then dropping to me, and I tried to use the defenceman as a screen and it was fortunate to go in and it’s just a great feeling.”

Lambert also lit the lamp today, scoring his first of the season on the power play. Suess also found twine, which was his second goal in as many days.

Domenic DiVincentiis got the start for Manitoba on Sunday and put together an impressive outing. The 20-year-old made 30 saves on his way to his second win of the season.

Samuel Savoie was the lone goal scorer for the IceHogs, beating DiVincentiis on a shorthanded breakaway in the first period. Weeks started again, this time taking the loss.

DiVincentiis, Lambert Key to Bouncing Back

DiVincentiis was nothing short of outstanding in Sunday’s win, making a few outstanding saves as the Moose looked to get back in the win column. You wouldn’t know it by watching, but it’s only his third professional start.

I asked DiVincentiis post-game about what he’s doing to adapt to the speed of the professional ranks, and he was grateful for the support he and Milic have received as young goaltenders.

“They make me feel so comfortable and confident every time I step on [the ice],” DiVincentiis explained. “It helps just being at this level with [goaltending coach] Drew [MacIntyre] on the ice with us every day.”

At least in the early stages, the Moose are seeing the benefits of DiVincentiis getting up to speed quickly, and he’s quickly proving himself as a real force in the crease. On the season, he’s now 2-1 with a .947 SV%.

Outside of the crease, the strong performance from Lambert to start the season gives the top line some legitimate punch. He added his first goal on Sunday on a power-play blast that leaked through the IceHogs netminder. The play that stuck out on the weekend, however, wasn’t the goal that put his team ahead, but the effort he gave on Saturday to get the puck to the middle of the ice on Mason Shaw’s goal to put the Moose up 2-0.

Here's the Shaw goal from the end of the first.



Lambert did a phenomenal job bringing the puck off the wall and carrying it into a space where it drew multiple IceHogs defenders to him, opening Ashton Sautner for a blast that would be tipped in by Shaw. It’s this type of play that could catch the eye of the NHL squad, especially if he continues to find the soft areas.

Quick Hits – Toninato Plays Game 200, Lucius Sits in Second Game

Sunday’s contest was a notable one for veteran forward Dominic Toninato, as he played his 200th career AHL game. I asked assistant coach Eric Dubois about the impact someone like Toninato has on such a young team and without hesitation, Dubois explained that “[Toninato] is really good on the bench. He can help calm us down.”

“He’s very helpful around his teammates, especially the young ones,” Dubois continued. “There’s a reason we like to keep guys like him around.”

One of those young players who Toninato has undoubtedly been working with is Chaz Lucius, who only played the opener of the series. Lucius is working his way back from injury, and out of an abundance of caution, the coaching staff held him out of the second game.

It is anticipated, however, that some of the limitations on the young forward will be lifted in the coming weeks as he takes his next steps in getting back to full speed. In his game action, he looked quick on his rushes and it appears his vision is still as sharp as ever.

Next Up: Milwaukee Comes to Town

The Moose are in for a tough test early in the season, as the Central Division-leading Milwaukee Admirals come to town for two games. The Admirals have dropped just one game out of seven played this season, and appear primed to follow up their impressive 2023-24 campaign where they took home the division crown.

The two-game set begins on Friday, Nov. 2 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm CT.