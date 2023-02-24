Maple Leafs’ 2023 Trade Targets: Bottom-Six Forwards

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is expected to make another trade or two ahead of the 2023 trade deadline on March 3. While most of the talk has been around adding another defenseman, I wanted to showcase a few forwards who can help the Maple Leafs bottom six.

Toronto currently sits with over $4 million in deadline cap space to work with, here’s who Dubas should be targetting:

Tanner Jeannot, Nashville Predators

Predators GM David Poile is no stranger to making moves and more action is expected out of Smashville this deadline season. Buyers or sellers? At this point, hard to say, their next few games will determine a lot, however if it’s a good hockey deal, Poile is never scared to pull the trigger regardless of where his team sits in the standings. Dubas and the Maple Leafs would be wise to inquire about forward Tanner Jeannot.

Tanner Jeannot. Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jeannot is everything the Maple Leafs need and more. He loves to bang and crash, he has soft hands to finish around the net and he’s as versatile as they come with an ability to move up and down the lineup.

After a career year in 2021-22 where Jeannot scored 24 times, his production has slipped in 2022-23, which means his trade value has as well. Dubas won’t have to give up a high draft pick to land the pending restricted free agent and this deal would likely include one of the Maple Leafs better prospects heading to Nashville.

For those who don’t know a ton about Jeannot, this is a player who could shine among the Maple Leafs bottom six and is someone who would quickly become a fan favorite of Leafs Nation. He’s willing to drop the gloves, he loves to take the body on the forecheck, showcased by his 213 hits this season and if the Maple Leafs can somehow land him to play alongside Zach Aston-Reese and Noel Acciari, look out.

Nick Bjugstad, Arizona Coyotes

While they aren’t the smallest team in the league, the Maple Leafs could use some more size among their bottom six and Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes is someone Dubas should have circled.

Nick Bjugstad, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The towering 6-foot-6 30-year-old is enjoying himself a fine season in the desert as he’s recorded 13 goals and 23 points in 58 games. Bjugstad signed with the Coyotes on a one-year, $900,000 deal and it was expected he’d be dangled at the trade deadline this season. The Maple Leafs should have some interest as he’s a very versatile forward who is great in the faceoff dot and has the capabilities to play either wing position.

Bjugstad’s long reach also makes him a great penalty killer and you can never have enough of those on your depth chart. He doesn’t have a ton of Stanley Cup Playoff experience with just 15 career postseason games, however because of his work ethic and his motor, he’s the type of player who’s game suits a playoff style. Dubas should have Bjugstad circled ahead of March 3.

Sam Lafferty, Chicago Blackhawks

Sam Lafferty is drawing a ton of trade interest for the Chicago Blackhawks and this is a player who may get stuck in a bidding war. If the price tag can remain reasonable, the Maple Leafs should consider making a move.

Sam Lafferty, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lafferty is having himself a great season with the Blackhawks and is signed through next season at just $1.1 million. He’s recorded 21 points in 51 games this season and is tied for the league lead with four shorthanded goals. He’s a penalty-killing wizard, he’s great on faceoffs and he’s versatile to play on either wing. A coach’s dream really as Lafferty plays the game the right way.

The Maple Leafs and Blackhawks have done business together in the past and with some speculation brewing about a possible Jake McCabe trade, perhaps Dubas and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson finalize a multi-player deal. As for McCabe, he was brought up in my latest Maple Leafs Minute:

As for the Maple Leafs bottom six, with Acciari now in place, the group is coming together nicely, however Dubas and company would be wise to add one more forward to their mix. Jeannot would be my number one pick, followed by Lafferty and then Bjugstad.