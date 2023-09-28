Maple Leafs’ Easton Cowan: How Good Can This Kid Be?

With their 2023 first-round draft pick, the Toronto Maple Leafs surprised almost everyone by selecting Easton Cowan. Hockey analysts wondered why – he didn’t have the resume to be selected that high with only 20 goals and 33 assists in 68 games for the London Knights last season.

However, there was one small but bright star on his paper. He had erupted for nine goals and 21 points in 20 playoff games. That seemingly vaulted him into the first round, where the Maple Leafs were happy to snap him up.

Cowan’s Got a Motor

What stands out about this young man is not his size – he’s only 5-foot-11, 170 pounds – it’s his determination and spirit. Despite his youth and stature, the Maple Leafs believed in Cowan. They saw a player who had enough grit to overcome (or maybe even ignore) any challenges that might come his way.

Easton Cowan is the biggest draft steal ever

Known for his work ethic, Cowan exudes personality and drive. What I like so much about him is that I can’t not like him. He’s a likable young guy, who, by the way, seems to have talent. He’s exceeded the best prognostications.

His hockey journey with the Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has shown his significant growth. In the 2021-22 season, he got his feet wet by playing seven games. Last season, as noted, he played okay during the regular season and was a point-a-game player during the playoffs.

Cowan Has Showed Well Since He’s Played in the Blue & White

The question remained: how would Cowan’s tenacity, determination, and drive translate to his on-ice success when he donned a Maple Leafs jersey? The answer is that – if anything – it’s ramped him up even further. Suddenly, the narrative has changed. Instead of “Can Cowan ever make it to the NHL?” Now it’s, “Is there a space for him this season on the team’s roster?”

We gotta assume the Maple Leafs braintrust is thinking just that.

He’s been that good. Whatever happens to the youngster, he has the sweet aroma of success. Unless something goes terribly wrong, his future is. Now the question is when?

Yes, Cowan showed well during the team’s rookie camp and also in the Traverse City tournament. But how would he do in NHL action against much older, more skilled, and wiser competition?

If now is when young prospects aim to leave a lasting impression on their coach to earn a spot on their team’s regular-season roster, Cowan did that in spades. During his first Maple Leafs preseason game, he didn’t just grab the spotlight. He climbed it, shook it, and demanded that everyone take notice.

Cowan’s Memorable Preseason Debuts

Facing off against the Ottawa Senators, Cowan demonstrated his skill, his drive, and his never-say-quit attitude. He was flat-out impressive. Maybe his name should be Potato Chips; because, after the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe admitted that – as much as he wanted to – he couldn’t stop throwing Cowan back on the ice. Every time he went out, he made a difference.

"Seems like almost every day he's out there, you come away thinking he was one of the best players on the ice."



Easton Cowan is the fast surprise at Toronto Maple Leafs camp. He's forcing Sheldon Keefe to extend his stay:

Cowan’s standout performance in his first preseason game included a power play goal and an almost successful penalty shot. He also added an assist. In his second game (last night against the Buffalo Sabres), he added another assist.

What was even more impressive for me than his deft one-timer past the Senators’ goaltender was that Cowan was exactly in the right place to make the play. He seems as smart as he is talented. Now we’ve learned that he’s both a scorer and a playmaker, with versatility and hockey IQ. He also seems ready for significant ice time. In his first game, his 16:29 of playing time ranked fifth among Maple Leafs forwards.

Even more fun is that he’s having fun. Cowan noted after the first game that he “had a bit of nerves on the penalty shot, the building was going crazy.” He added, “It feels good to wear the jersey I had on at the draft. It’s good they trust me. I have confidence in my game. Glad we tied it up, I wish we could have won” (from ‘Young Easton Cowan a bright spot for Maple Leafs in 4-3 exhibition loss,’ Lance Hornby, Toronto Sun, 9/25/2023).

A Glimpse of Things to Come

The 18-year-old has made these preseason games his platform to show his readiness for the NHL’s demanding and high-level skillset. His preseason play has demonstrated that he’s ready to make an impact. It’s likely he will return to the Knights, where he can further develop his skills and gain experience.

Still, his recent performance suggests that his journey to the NHL has already begun in earnest, and it should be a shorter ride than most Maple Leafs fans expected when the young man was drafted first overall by their team.