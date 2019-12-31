TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Justin Holl to a three-year contract extension worth US$2 million per season.

The 27-year-old from Edina, Minn, has set career-highs for games played (38), assists (10) and points (11) with the Maple Leafs in 2019-20.

He has registered three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in 51 career NHL games with Toronto.

In the 2017-18 season, Holl became the first Maple Leaf and sixth NHL defenceman in history to record a goal in his first two NHL games.

Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Holl has also appeared in 192 career American Hockey League regular-season games with the Toronto Marlies, recording 68 points (20 goals, 48 assists). He has added 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 46 career Calder Cup playoff games, helping the Marlies win the AHL championship in 2018. He also represented Toronto at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

Holl signed an AHL contract with Toronto Marlies in July 2015 and signed his first contract with the Maple Leafs a year later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 31, 2019.

