Maple Leafs Coach Calls Out Lack of Skill on Team’s Blue Line

After the team’s recent overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was unsurprisingly disappointed with his team’s performance. Keefe has been quite candid to start the 2022-23 season and hasn’t held back on anyone’s struggles early on this season, as the Maple Leafs haven’t exactly come out of the gates flying. This time around, after the latest loss to the Sharks, it was Toronto’s blue line that got ridiculed by the bench boss.

Keefe spoke after the game and made it very clear he wasn’t happy with how his defense pairings played and pointed out that their lack of making the first pass and/or moving the puck was their biggest fault, which in the end, cost the Maple Leafs the game. Keefe’s comments should not go unnoticed by general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas.

Keefe: "Starts with the D. Their touches. Their first touch has to be better." — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) October 28, 2022

The frustration is mounting, and with each loss to ‘lesser’ teams, the Maple Leafs continue to provide Leafs Nation with a roller coaster start that’s certainly been entertaining to watch for all the wrong reasons. Keefe made it clear with his comments changing the defense pairs is not the solution, meaning it sounds like changing the personnel is what he’s after.

Maple Leafs GM Needs to Do Something

Even with defensemen Jordie Benn and Timothy Liljegren expected back next week, Toronto needs to make a move to improve their talent pool of NHL defensemen. We’ve seen over and over again to start this season as Justin Holl is not capable of playing major minutes and, at times, appears to be the worst player on the ice. He’s consistently unable to make the first pass and fire up a crisp on-the-tape pass to start the rush, and this is becoming a major issue. Holl had a horrible game from start to finish in San Jose, and Dubas needs to do something about it.

Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While he may be a favorite to sit beside on the team’s charter because of all the video games he loves to play, Holl is not a favorite of many in Leafs Nation. So far, in eight games in 2022-23, Holl has been playing over 20 minutes a night but has recorded only one goal. And numerous times, he has killed the momentum of Toronto’s game with a bad giveaway, a horrible read, or just not being strong enough on his skates.

As a pending free agent, and with the likes of Liljegren ready to take a major role once healthy, plus with a solid prospect pool waiting in the wings, Dubas and company need to cut their losses and find a suitor for Holl, much like the Carolina Hurricanes did on Friday with defenseman Ethan Bear.

Dubas may need to retain salary in the deal, but to me, it’s worth it. Package Holl with another mid-level prospect and some salary retention and settle for accepting a fifth- or sixth-round pick in the trade. Enough is enough, and if Toronto wants to get over their Stanley Cup Playoff hump, it starts by replacing Holl on the roster.

Maple Leafs Need More from Rielly and Brodie

While much of the spotlight has been on Holl, and rightfully so, the defensive pair of Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie should not get a free pass for their bad start. Brodie usually starts slow, so I can’t say this is a huge surprise. However, seeing how much the two are finding themselves out of position or making a bad read is becoming a touch worrisome.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Offensively, Rielly has contributed seven assists in the first eight games of the season, but it’s the times when he’s either losing the man in the cycle or not being hard enough on the forward in front. The veteran defenseman is a smart enough player to use his legs when he can to get himself out of trouble, but he needs to be stronger in defending on the puck. As for Brodie, he’s also the least of Keefe’s worries as this tough start won’t last, and the Maple Leafs’ top pair will once again get back to becoming positive influencers on the outcome of the game.

At the end of the day, it’s the coach’s job to prepare his team for each contest, and it’s the GM’s duty to provide the coach with enough talent to win hockey games. Right now, Keefe is handcuffed because of early injuries to his defensive core and one defenseman who continues to struggle each and every game. Still, it’s good for Keefe to finally say something and call out his blue line. He’s shown throughout this season he’s not shy when it comes to his comments, so perhaps next time around, names will be named instead of pointing the finger at the entire group. Perhaps then, Dubas will finally get the hint.