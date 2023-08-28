Matthews Deal With the Maple Leafs Can’t Be Just About Money

While most Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans are ecstatic about Auston Matthews re-upping with the Maple Leafs (and rightfully so), some insist the four-year $53 million deal that makes him the highest-paid player in the NHL at $13.25 million per season is an overpayment. [Currently, Nathan MacKinnon is on top at $12.6 million.] These people see Matthews as “selfish” and “greedy” for demanding that much money.

Is Matthews’ Contract About His Greed?

To that, we ask, if Matthews were truly those things (greedy specifically) why would he not just wait until next July 1, 2024, become an unrestricted free agent (UFA), and sell his services to the highest bidder? It is highly probable that some other NHL team would have offered him more money as a UFA.

Additionally, if he wanted to be genuinely “greedy,” would he not have been better off signing for eight years and doubling his guaranteed money at $106 million? We’re sure the Maple Leafs would have preferred to sign Matthews for eight years.

There is speculation that Matthews signed for just four years so he could maximize his potential and earn even more money on his next contract. It’s something to consider; however, we are not completely on board with that take. He is in his prime right now.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When he takes to the ice for the Maple Leafs’ 2023-24 season opener on Oct. 11 versus the Montreal Canadiens, Matthews will be 26 years of age. His birthday is Sept. 17. He’ll be 31 years old before he plays a game under his next contract.

Even if he manages to stay healthy over the next five years, Matthews will be past his peak. He’ll be entering the downward slope of his career. That’s not to say he won’t continue to be an effective player. Throughout history, many players have played at a top level well into their 30s. But, at that point, unless he’s a freak of nature, he will not be getting any better.

Another consideration, other than age, will be the wear and tear on Matthews’ body. By that time he will have played well over 900 games.

The Salary Cap Is a Consideration

Of course, there is the NHL salary cap to take into consideration. It will likely be millions of dollars higher in five years so there will be more money to go around. But, if things go as planned for the Maple Leafs, there will be some younger players who will be deserving of a good portion of that salary cap space.

By the time his new contract is finished, Matthews will have earned over $114 million during his career. Whatever raise he might or might not receive on his next deal will most likely not add significantly to his overall wealth. Meanwhile, he risks losing the $53 million he would have earned had he signed for eight years if he were seriously hurt. One bad injury, and “poof.” That $53 million evaporates into the ether.

What Is Matthews’ Motivation?

So, if not money, what could Matthews’ motivation be for taking a four-year deal and leaving millions on the table? How about freedom and flexibility? If we look at our own lives, none of us know where we will be in five years. We can hope and plan, but we don’t have a crystal ball. We simply cannot predict where we will be in our lives half a decade from now.

Right now, life seems pretty routine. He knows what his last few seasons have been like in Toronto, and he can pretty much speculate what the next four will look like. But after that? Who knows?

If Matthews is reasonably smart with his money, he should be set for life financially regardless of what he decides to do. At the end of this deal, he will still be a relatively young age of 31 years. He will have the ability to choose to do whatever he wants.

If he’s able to still play hockey, he could write his own ticket and play wherever he wanted. He could stay in Toronto, play somewhere in the sunny South, or maybe even head up a group effort to buy his hometown team, the Arizona Coyotes.

The Bottom Line: Matthews Gets a Ton of Money

Don’t get us wrong. Matthews is getting a ton of money with this deal. But, he was always going to get a ton of money. That didn’t matter who he signed with and for whatever length of time he signed for.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

But, logic tells us that money was not the major motivation for Matthews’ new contract. If it were, he could have had a lot more than he got.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs’ fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]