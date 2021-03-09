The Toronto Maple Leafs returned to the rink on Monday after a much-needed day off. For many players, the day off was needed after a hectic five games in eight days on the road, but for others, it was necessary. Auston Matthews admitted that his wrist is not 100%, and his timing is off after missing games with the injury.

In this video, NHL insider Chris Johnston explains how apparent the injury has become due to the on-ice performance and how the Leafs have been adjusting without having the league’s top goal scorer firing on all cylinders.