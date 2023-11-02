Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, Reaves & Ellis

On Thursday night (Nov. 2), the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the beast of the east in the Boston Bruins. As the team gets ready for their big showdown, in this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a quick look at some of the key aspects of the team. Also, with the input of my sometimes writing colleague Stan Smith, I’ll speculate about some of the possible changes that might improve their play.

After a great road trip, the Maple Leafs just didn’t show up against the Los Angeles Kings in their first home game on Oct. 31. Perhaps it’s fortunate the team is headed back out on the road. What team will show up? The one that beat the Stars in Dallas or Tuesday’s moribund Maple Leafs?

Item One: What’s Going on with Matthews & Marner?

The Maple Leafs are facing some challenges this season, and a big part of it might be the chemistry between their star players, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. The two haven’t quite found their groove, especially at 5-on-5. The absence of a productive left winger alongside them further complicates matters.

Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

While there’s hope that Matthews and Marner will eventually hit their stride, has the team discovered the optimum left winger for the top pairing? Some fans are skeptical about Calle Jarnkrok’s fit in that role. Are they right?

Related: Ex-Maple Leaf Wendel Clark Weighs in on Current Leafs Stars

Many are suggesting trying out alternatives like Tyler Bertuzzi, Matthew Knies, or Max Domi on the left wing to spark some energy into the line. [I’d love to see Knies there.] Additionally, with William Nylander’s impressive performance, there’s room for head coach Sheldon Keefe to experiment with different combinations. Sticking Nylander with Matthews and pairing Marner with Tavares, who’ve had success together in the past, might be worth exploring.

Item Two: Is There a Better Center for the Team’s Third Line?

Another concern centers around the team’s bottom six forwards. Some believe that David Kampf, the current center for Knies and Domi, might not be the best fit for this line. He’s better known for his defensive capabilities rather than offensive prowess.

Latest News & Highlight

Should Domi be given a chance at center on the third line? When he was a center for the Montreal Canadiens, he scored 72 points in the 2018-19 season. Combining him with Knies and potentially bringing up Nick Robertson or Alex Steeves could infuse more offensive potential into the lineup. [I’d love to see Robertson again.]

Item Three: Is Ryan Reaves Earning His Keep?

One area that’s causing debate is Ryan Reaves’ role on the team. While everyone understands what his physical presence brings to the table, many fans are concerned about his performance. Statistically, he’s underperforming, with a low expected goals percentage and high-danger chances against.

Related: Jaromír Jágr Breaks Gretzky’s Professional Hockey Goal Record

The Maple Leafs might need to consider other options for Reaves (even waivers?) at some point. Despite his physicality, could a player like Kyle Clifford be a viable alternative? He’s an honest soldier.

Kyle Clifford, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During the Kings game, the fourth line was a cause for concern. Could Kampf, Jarnkrok, and Noah Gregor provide a strong shutdown presence?

Item Four: Jake McCabe Will Miss Two More Games

Jake McCabe will miss the next two games due to a groin injury. He won’t be available to face Boston tonight, and it’s unlikely he’ll be ready for Saturday’s matchup against the Buffalo Sabres either.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Goalie Michael Hutchinson: Where’s He Now?

On a positive note, he’s expected to start skating on Thursday. This suggests he’s making progress in his recovery. McCabe’s absence and his physical play might be felt by the team, but his offensive production has been limited this season. He hasn’t registered a point thus far.

Item Five: Conor Timmins Won’t Be Back Any Time Soon

In other injury news, the word on Connor Timmins’ lower-body injury is not favorable. He’s not close to returning. According to Keefe, Timmins has started skating again. That said, as Keefe reported, he’s still “a ways away from playing.”

Timmins hasn’t played yet this season. He’s the one defenseman I’m looking forward to seeing on the ice. He always seems to put up points and be a boost to the team’s secondary scoring. Last season, he put up two goals and 14 points in 27 games, splitting time between the Arizona Coyotes and the Maple Leafs.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He averaged 15:05 of ice time last season. When he’s back and in good health, he could be a strong member of the Maple Leafs’ bottom defensive pairing.

Item Six: Max Ellis Is Having a Great Start in the AHL

In some American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies news, Max Ellis is having a great AHL start. He’s scored one goal and put up five points in seven games.

Ellis’ solid play might be attributed to his enhanced training regimen, which has boosted his confidence and allowed him to become more aggressive in the “tougher areas” of the ice.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Offseason Additions Not Meeting Expectations

Ellis had a solid preseason, which had to have caught the attention of the Maple Leafs’ coaching staff. Does this mean he’ll get a chance at an NHL call-up this season? As noted, the Blue and White have been challenged to find offensive contributions from their fourth line. Could Ellis’ recent play provide a solution to this issue as the season progresses?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are coming off a difficult stretch in their schedule. Tonight they take on the Bruins, following a 3-1-1 road trip. Unfortunately, their last game against Los Angeles was horrible. They lost by a score of 4-1.

Keefe refused to make excuses for their sluggish performance against the Kings, emphasizing that the NHL is a highly competitive league where every team goes through tough stretches. He stressed the need to push through adversity and find ways to improve.

He was looking at the same disappointing play I was in their last game. The team just lacked energy. As noted, we’ll soon see which team shows up tonight.