Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Domi, Reaves & More

The Toronto Maple Leafs let the Chicago Blackhawks hang around and it cost them the win. The Blue & White eventually fell short in the overtime period, when a crazy bounce cost them the victory. In the end, the Blackhawks emerged with a 4-3 win to halt their five-game losing streak. Now the Maple Leafs are on a one-game losing streak.

It was a thrilling game at the United Center in Chicago, but mostly for the Blackhawks fans. Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski scored the overtime winner with 30 seconds remaining in the extra period. Jason Dickinson scored all three of the other Blackhawks goals and picked up his first career hat trick. The win provided a boost for the last-place Blackhawks.

Item One: Finally, The Maple Leafs Didn’t Play from Behind

The Maple Leafs got off to a strong start, taking a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Reaves, and Nick Robertson all scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs’ third line was the team’s best line in the game. Robertson was especially buzzing and could have had more than a single goal on the night. Max Domi continues to look good with the youngster.

After the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed frustration on two counts. First, he noted that the Blackhawks capitalized on their opportunities and scored three goals where the puck simply was lost from a Maple Leafs’ stick to a Blackhawks’ stick and almost immediately into the back of the Toronto net.

Second, the Maple Leafs took another bench minor penalty for too many men on the ice. They now lead the NHL with seven of them. It seems like such a simple thing, but it makes the coaching staff look as if they can’t control their own bench. These avoidable penalties also raise questions about the team’s discipline and communication on the ice. Not good.

Coach Keefe was blunt. He stated, “I’ve lost patience.” These silly penalties have plagued the Maple Leafs. Since the 2021-22 season, Toronto has led the league in this particular penalty category with a total of 30 bench minors.

Item Two: Max Domi’s Productive Streak Continues

Although Domi has not scored a Maple Leafs regular-season goal yet, he’s starting to show his playmaking skills. He had two assists in the contest. The 28-year-old forward has now extended his total to 11 assists in 18 games this season. He’s also put up seven assists in his last seven games.

As noted, the team’s third line has been pretty solid since Robertson joined the team and partnered with Domi. Domi’s playmaking skills have been evident, even without sharing ice time with the team’s Core Four players — Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander. The team’s first line barely seemed to show up yesterday.

As the season progresses, in one of these games Domi will score his first goal. Until then, feeding his linemates will help with the Maple Leafs’ depth scoring.

Item Three: Finally, Ryan Reaves Gets His Goal

Veteran forward Ryan Reaves was in the right place at the right time and finally scored his first goal of the season. Reaves’ physical and gritty style of play hasn’t really translated into wins this season. However, his second-period redirection on a great pass from Jake McCabe had to lift a load off his back. It also gave the Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead at the time.

In Reaves’ 15 games on the season, it was his first point. While I don’t know the Maple Leafs’ “room,” from a leadership standpoint it would have to be tough for a player who was brought to the team to provide leadership if he were not producing anything on the ice. The goal had to be a load lifted on the aging warrior’s back.

Item Four: Ilya Samsonov Played Well Enough to Win But Got Little Help

Goalie Ilya Samsonov had a good enough game, stopping 30 shots in the overtime loss. He made a number of key saves but just couldn’t move quickly enough to anticipate what kind of gaffs his team would give up in front of (or behind) him. He had no chance on a couple of the goals.

The overtime goal was fluky and highlighted the frustration that can happen in NHL hockey. It was not the Maple Leafs game. Connor Bedard’s shot, which flew high over Samsonov, took a goofy bounce off the boards and landed on the top of the net. It then fell into the crease where Korchinski was waiting to capitalize on the fortunate Blackhawks’ bounce.

Samsonov, for all his early struggles and angst, now hasn’t had a regulation loss in over a month. His record in his last seven games is 2-0-3. However, his .886 save percentage during this period probably offers a more realistic picture of the netminder’s total season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Despite the loss, the Maple Leafs have a quick turnaround as they head to Pittsburgh for their next matchup against the Penguins today. I’m looking for the first line to bounce back with a solid game. Friday’s game was frustrating.