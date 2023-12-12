Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Matthews & the Captaincy

After the really solid game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs allowed old habits to slip back into their game. However, a point is better than no point, and in the end, the night will be about John Tavares’ legacy rather than a point missed by the Maple Leafs.

In an exciting game, Tavares reached a significant milestone, notching his 1,000th career point with a goal and an assist. However, the New York Islanders claimed a 4-3 win in overtime. Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs. Despite the late-game equalizer by Rielly, the Islanders’ Bo Horvat’s overtime heroics pushed them to the win and into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s ironic (in a good way) that Bo Horvat scored the game-winner just 46 seconds into overtime. If you could line up the Islanders’ roster and choose a player on that team who was similar to Tavares in the way he conducts himself on and off the ice, that player would be Horvat. Both exude similar leadership qualities and styles.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll comment on some of the individual performances of this game and their significance. The Maple Leafs are back on the ice against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Item One: For Tavares, In the End, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad

For the Maple Leafs, it was a night of milestones and missed opportunities. It had to be a whirlwind night for Tavares. The veteran center checked off two important things on his to-do list. However, he also experienced the sting of a loss, so the game wasn’t exactly a Disney script.

1000 Points for Tavares against the #Isles pic.twitter.com/3pJSzZjHdE — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) December 12, 2023

The most important of the trio of to-dos came as he reached 1,000 career points. That he’s only the 98th player in NHL history to accomplish that feat is exceptional. He also accomplished it against the Islanders, where his hockey journey began. The significance of achieving this milestone on his former team’s home turf added a nice touch.

Second of the three on the checklist, Tavares registered an assist on the crucial game-tying goal just seconds before the game was to end. It moved the game into overtime, putting the Maple Leafs in a promising position to win a comeback. In the end, Tavares left the game with two out of his three checkboxes ticked.

Item Two: Auston Matthews Class Act Added to the Night

Auston Matthews was a true class act last night. As is tradition, he how to help Tavares remember his 1000th-point milestone. During the celebration, when the Maple Leafs’ entire team jumped over the bench to mob Tavares, Matthews took a moment to retrieve the puck from the net.

For Matthews, it was a gesture of respect and acknowledgment of his teammate’s achievement. These sorts of acts highlight the camaraderie and sportsmanship that exists within the Maple Leafs. It also showcases the supportive bond between these two teammates on and off the ice.

Finally, it also puts to rest any thought of jealousy that one might expect between the current captain of the team and his likely replacement. After the game, Matthews noted:

“On the father’s trip with his dad in the crowd, I mean, it’s tough to write a better script.

That’s what it’s all about. He means so much to this team. As our captain, as our leader, he’s our guy. So, it’s always special to be a part of part of moments like that and, you know, things you’ll remember for a really long time.”

The possibility of Matthews inheriting the captaincy after Tavares is a topic for speculation. Matthews has already established himself as a key leader on the team, both in terms of on-ice performance and off-ice presence. His act of retrieving the puck after Tavares’ 1000th point further emphasizes his respect for the team and its milestones.

Matthews is showing his leadership qualities, both in terms of the team’s performance and also in his consideration for his teammates. To my mind, it solidified Matthews’ role as a cornerstone player for the Maple Leafs and as a natural candidate for the captaincy.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

It’s a quick turnaround for the Maple Leafs tonight as they face a strong New York Rangers team. Martin Jones is likely to get the start in the net, although it hasn’t been confirmed on Daily Faceoff as of this moment.

Martin Jones, when he played with the Seattle Kraken. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The question for the day is whether Tavares’ milestone will augur a letdown from the team or, conversely, will the Islanders’ game buoy them up? The team could come through with the same kind of game they played on Saturday in front of Ilya Samsonov with Jones in the net.

We’ll soon see.