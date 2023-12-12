2023 World Junior A Challenge Day Two Recap

Day two of the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) saw Team USA’s first preliminary matchup. It also saw Canada East host Canada West in an all-Canuck showdown. Fans can watch any upcoming WJAC games via Hockey Canada’s website‘s live stream.

Team USA vs. Team Slovakia

Team Slovakia entered day two looking to erase their 7-2 loss to Canada East by playing a tight game against the returning gold medal champion Team USA. Unfortunately, the Americans secured a convincing 6-1 victory.

Samuel Knazko, Slovakia, 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Team USA did not look like they were playing their first game of the tournament. They dominated puck possession and zone time, allowing only six shots on goal in the first frame. They managed 22 shots on goal by using their speed, relentless puck pursuit, and physicality for which Slovakia had no answer. The Americans finished the first period with a 3-0 lead.

“I thought we came out and played well in the first. As the game went on, I felt like we got away from our game plan a bit. When we’re skating, working, and competing, the skill we have really shows, and I think that is when we are at our best. We have to do a better job managing the puck at times, but overall, I like the effort.” Team USA Head Coach Matt Smaby

Head coach Matt Smaby’s assessment is correct. The American club did take the foot off the gas starting in the second period. They continued to play their brand but relied less on emotion and more on their systems. They were led by the work ethic of Joe Connor, whose constant motor led to Slovakia rushing plays and in turn generating giveaways. Offensively, they were led by James Reeder who scored a hat-trick and spoke of the importance of consistency.

“It’s a great way to start the tournament. I think the boys were ready to go, came out firing and got on top of them early. The hard part is stringing these types of wins together, and for now it is all about being ready to go tomorrow vs Sweden.” Team USA Forward James Reeder

Slovakia played their second undisciplined game, much to the chagrin of their head coach Martin Dendis who said after the game versus Canada East on day one, “We gotta take less penalties. It’s hard to win the game from the penalty box.” After taking seven minor penalties against the USA, that part of their game is still under construction.

The good news, however, is that they did improve on the penalty kill, allowing only one goal on those seven penalties by moving from a passive system that relied on collapsing in on the slot and hoping the crowd would make it hard to get a puck on net to a more active puck pursuit that did, for the most part, force the Americans to remain at the top of the zone.

The Hockey Writers Three Stars

3 Joe Connor

2 Mac Swanson

1 James Reeder

Canada East vs. Canada West

Canada West is the returning silver medalist, and this game was a barometer for Canada East’s group to know if they can compete for the top prize. The added motivation as, essentially, the host team gave them an extra burst of energy to compete.

Canada West’s motivation was to not lose a second game in a row after losing to Sweden on day one. The first period saw Logan Sawyer playing a high-paced physical game, hoping to inspire his teammates. Unfortunately, he took an unnecessary penalty, and Canada East capitalized with a power-play (PP) goal. The rest of the first saw a parade to the penalty box as both Canadian clubs played a highly aggressive style. Fortunately, Canada West tied the game with a PP goal of their own to end the first. The opening frame set the tone for a budding rivalry with the physical play and the scrums after each whistle, where neither team wanted to back down.

“We came in the first day, and everyone looked a little nervous and a little shakey, but now we’re starting to gel. I thought tonight guys were passing pucks hard, driving to the net and making it hard on them. You could feel the rivalry of East vs West, for sure. The benches were chirping and yelling, but I think we handled that well and got the better of them.” Canada East Forward Dylan Edwards

Canada East created separation in the second period thanks to two unanswered goals, but the real storyline was the stellar play of their goaltender, Dawson Labre. He made 33 saves on 35 shots, many of which were incredible, and his ability to track the puck through a crowd made the difference as he seemed to have full control, even when he had two or even three opponents in his field of vision.

Cole Perfetti of Canada celebrates his 0-1 goal during the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group stage game between Italy and Canada, May 30, 2021, in Riga, Latvia. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

This win puts Canada East into the driver’s seat with a 2-0 record, placing them at the top of the tournament standings with a day off on day three, which they will need as they face Sweden on day four, a game that is shaping up to be a medal-round preview. As for Canada West, they are now tied with Slovakia at the bottom of the standings, with the West holding an edge after scoring four goals to Slovakia’s three. The two teams will play on day four, and this may be the game that determines who moves onto the medal rounds and who gets eliminated.

The Hockey Writers Three stars

3 Dylan Compton (West)

2 Dylan Edwards (East)

1 Dawson Labre (East)

Day two of the WJAC has provided some fireworks and drama. Host club Canada East won a key all-Canadian matchup, giving them not only bragging rights but a much easier path to the medal rounds. Day three has only one game, but it is a key matchup between Sweden and the USA, two teams in a battle for the top seed.