2023 World Junior A Challenge Day One Recap

The World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) tournament kicked off on day one with two exciting matchups. Canada West versus Sweden and Canada East hosting Slovakia.

Related: 2023 World Junior A Challenge Preview

Fans who want to watch any upcoming WJAC games can go to Hockey Canada’s website to watch the live streams.

Canada West 2 vs Sweden 4

The opening game of the WJAC saw Canada West take on Sweden in a rematch of the 2022 bronze medal game that was decided in a shootout. While it was Canada West looking for revenge, it was the Swedes who seemed in control. Canada started the game off on their heels as Sweden played with speed and finesse, which made the home Canadians feel rushed, and this led to goaltender Erick Roest taking a delay of game penalty.

Tom Willander, Bronze Medalist in 2022 WJAC with Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Sweden opened the scoring early in the first period on that power play. It seemed to cause the Canadian club to lose focus as they allowed another goal only 34 seconds later, falling behind Sweden 2-0 before five minutes had elapsed. But soon after that goal, the home team, under head coach Scott Barney, settled in for the difficult task of mounting a comeback.

“You never want to be down 2-0 early, but it was our first game so there were maybe a few nerves. Big crowd today, some guys maybe were trying a bit too hard out there. We have to get more traffic around their goalie…they kept us to the outside for the majority of the game and their goalie was the difference.” – Canada West head coach Scott Barney

Sweden played a controlled defensive system that gave Canada very little room to maneuver as the gaps were kept very tight. The relentless forecheck forced Canada to rush their plays, making them unable to build speed in the neutral zone on their transitions. The Frolunda product, Karl Sterner, was one of the main culprits as he played a fast, physical game winning nearly every battle and giving no quarter on the backcheck. More than that, they moved around the ice as a five-man unit and did so with speed.

“The second we were just outnumbered by them, they (Canada West) were just better than us but we could hold them to the outside” – Sweden Head Coach Johan Rosén

In the second and third, however, Canada found their timing, as they had been unable to sustain any pressure in the Swedish zone until that time. They stepped up their effort, going on the attack, but Sweden’s defensive structure was just too effective on this night.

“We threw everything at the net, but we couldn’t bury one. We have to be stronger going to the net and be better with the puck in their end. There is a lot we can learn from this game, but we know that if we make some adjustments the goals will start coming in bunches, we have a talented team.” – Logan Sawyer Canada West Forward

Alexander Zetterberg and Anton Frondell both led the way for Sweden with a goal and an assist each. In the end, the difference was the effectiveness of the power play and the defensive structure for Sweden, who were outshot, but made life easy for goaltender Carl Axelsson who had very little traffic to contend with, allowing him to track the puck easily, especially as the majority of the Canadian shots were coming from the outside at a distance.

The Hockey Writers Three Stars

3. Erik Roest

2. Karl Sterner

1. Alexander Zetterberg

Canada East 7 – Slovakia 2

One of the side stories in this game was Canada East defenceman Simon Mullen. The Truro native also plays for the local Truro Bearcats, and this game marked the first time he played internationally for Canada, and he did so in his hometown stating, “It was a special moment in my hockey career. Get the start, being out there to start the game and seeing a lot of familiar faces.” He played a complete game, providing physicality, defensive acumen, and efficient puck movement.

Latest News & Highlights

Slovakia started the game with a motivation to prove themselves as Canada’s equal, or better.

“We’ve got something good going on right now in our country.” -Slovakia Head Coach Martin Dendis

At five-on-five, the teams were closely matched, Slovakia was going toe to toe with Canada East, even trading chances. Slovakia needed to keep the game at five-on-five and play mistake-free hockey, but they got bitten by the penalty bug, as Adam Cedzo was called for a major penalty and ejected from the game.

“It was a tight game, we had some good looks as well. It was a tight game then we got a bit unlucky with a five-minute major penalty. That was the game changer.” -Slovakia Head Coach Martin Dendis

Slovakia came out of the gate with a determined attack. They were able to get traffic to the net and use the points to get pucks into the area for tips and rebounds. But goaltender Dawson Labre was equal to the task early. The Canadians’ undisciplined play cost them as they took two penalties early in the game.

GAME OVER! Andy Reist scores a hat trick to lead 🇨🇦 East past 🇸🇰!



MATCH FINI! Andy Reist inscrit un tour du chapeau, et 🇨🇦 Est l’emporte contre la 🇸🇰!



📊 https://t.co/aZeMbgiSKj

📊 https://t.co/BoYLwtUCIA#WJAC | #DMJA | @cjhlhockey pic.twitter.com/iF8dZc1XjO — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 11, 2023

Slovakia made them pay for it as they scored on the power play (PP) with Adam Cedzo scoring by batting in a high pass as he was set up on the far post. Despite allowing an early goal, Labre’s play gave Canada the confidence it needed to regroup and adjust to Slovakia’s intensity swinging the momentum to the home side.

“He looked solid in there, real composed, real calm so it was a calming feel for the group too. I think we grew a little confidence in him, and it helped our team.” – Canada East Head Coach Billy McGuigan

Something was said to the Canadian side between the first and second periods because they came out with renewed energy. They were able to transition the puck and gain speed through the neutral zone, allowing them to attack the Slovak net more emphatically.

“We started to stretch the zone a little bit. Our D (defence) were coming up with some pucks and just bumping them out. Then we said we got to get on our horses and get away from them and get up the ice. It took us a bit to get going, but once we got the first period under our belt we settled in. You could see guys start to feel more comfortable, and that major powerplay helped. Special teams were working and it was a boost to everyone’s confidence, and it turned the game around.” – Canada East head coach Billy McGuigan

The Canadian power play (PP) made a major difference in this game, scoring three goals in quick succession during Slovakia’s five-minute major. They were able to move the puck in the offensive zone at will, using cross-ice passes through the penalty killer’s box in the slot with team captain Andy Reist providing all the goals in a natural hat-trick of PP goals.

The Hockey Writers Three Stars

3. Dawson Labre

2. Simon Mullen

1. Andy Reist

Day 1 of the WJAC came to an end as a rousing success. Fans in Truro were able to witness a local boy play for his country and watch his Canada East squad get the win. Day 2 sees two important matchups, Team USA versus Slovakia, and an East versus West showdown as both Canadian teams face off against each other in the late game.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter