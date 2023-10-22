Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Nylander, Tavares, Domi & Knies

Last night’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning carried more weight than a typical regular-season game. Both teams entered the game at the .500 mark, making this game seem more urgent. The history between these two teams is filled with intensity, and Saturday night’s game was a rematch fresh from their previous postseason battle.

After back-to-back tough losses against the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers, the Maple Leafs redeemed themselves against one of their biggest rivals. Although things started poorly for the Maple Leafs, they bounced back as the contest rolled on and defeated the Lightning in a sloppy but exciting 4-3 overtime thriller.

The game marked the first encounter between these two teams since John Tavares wrote his name into Maple Leafs history with a first-round series-clinching overtime goal in Game 6 last April. Once again, Tavares played the role of hero, scoring the game-winning goal with just 55 seconds left in the extra period.

In a tip of the hat to the opposition, Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson stepped up for the Lightning in place of the injured Andrei Vasilevskiy. He was great all night long.

For readers who’d like to read a takeaways article about the game, please follow the link above to my THW colleague Michael DeRosa’s post. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus more on the individual players in last night’s game.

Item One: Joseph Woll Tosses Perfect Game

Joseph Woll’s standout performance on Saturday night was a game-changer. After being called upon to replace Ilya Samsonov, Woll stopped all 29 shots he faced. Without his steady presence and key saves, the Maple Leafs wouldn’t have come close to winning the game. He was the difference.

The Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov was having his way with the Maple Leafs, notching two goals and an assist in period one. However, Woll stopped him cold, and everyone else on his team.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The question is: now what happens with the team’s goalie situation? Looking ahead, Woll’s shutout should give him lots more starts. He was originally scheduled to play in the next game in Washington against the Capitals, and it was reported after the game that he would get that start.

However, in my mind, he’s flip-flopped the decision about who the Maple Leafs starter should be. He’s giving all the right signals that he’s ready to grab the job. If so, could we all look back at the performance on Oct. 21, 2023, as the turning point in Woll’s career with the Maple Leafs?

Item Two: Ilya Samsonov Had Another Poor Game

Samsonov faced a crucial test when he was trusted with the net against the Lightning on Saturday. He lost to the Panthers, but it was a strong game, where he made 21 saves on 23 shots. The Lightning game was a chance for him to show up against a high-scoring team that had already scored 17 goals in their first five games of the season.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The first period sunk that ship; and, Samsonov was pulled from the game after allowing three goals on just four shots. Woll stepped in to lock down the Maple Leafs net and his team found a way to tie the game in regulation and win it in overtime. There’s not much more to the story than that.

Item Three: John Tavares Slowing Down? Not So Far

Tavares has started his sixth Maple Leafs season on a streak. He now boasts a remarkable five-game, nine-point streak. Tavares’ game-winner in overtime put the icing on the Maple Leafs’ surprising comeback. He also added an assist in the game.

At 33 years of age, because William Nylander is on his wing wreaking havoc on opponents, Tavares no longer carries the weight of driving his line. That said, he’s a huge asset to the team. His season-starting point streak has seen him score two goals and add seven assists. It’s been Tavares’ hottest start to a season thus far.

Item Four: Matthew Knies Pots First Two Regular-Season Goals

While Woll was stopping everything the Lightning threw at him, someone had to score to give Toronto a chance. That someone was Matthew Knies. In two minutes and 22 seconds during the third period, Knies scored two goals to tie the score at 3-3.

Knies’ second goal was particularly amazing because he shot it while he was down on one knee. The look on his face told the entire story. He looked almost stunned by the whole thing.

Alexander Kerfoot of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates the game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 4 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Knies also added an assist in the game. Interestingly, seven of his eight total NHL points (counting both regular-season and playoff games) have come against Tampa Bay. He shows up against the tough teams.

Item Five: Max Domi (Finally) Has a Great Game

Max Domi played a key role in the Maple Leafs’ comeback by getting primary assists on both Knies’ goals. Although Domi hasn’t scored a goal this season, his speed and ability to set up plays were on display last night.

Those two assists, especially in such a crucial game, finally give Maple Leafs’ fans some hope and insight into Domi’s future contributions. He’s been struggling this season, and one can hope this game gets him more fully into the team’s scoring mix.

Item Six: William Nylander Has Points in Every Game this Season

Nylander has been nothing but impressive this season. Last night, same thing. Scoring a goal and adding an assist in the Maple Leafs’ overtime win, he now has a point in all five of his team’s games this season.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In that five-game span, he’s scored four goals and added five assists, tying him for the team’s lead in scoring with Tavares. His ability to create scoring chances and this season’s chemistry with Tavares have been positive aspects of the Maple Leafs’ success.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs move forward, can they build on this victory? Or will they slip back into old habits? Saturday’s game could be a turning point, especially for Domi, Knies, and Woll.

This was the first game in which Ryan Reaves played a small role. As well, it likely seals Fraser Minten’s fate for the season. I anticipate he’ll return to juniors. The Maple Leafs’ next game is on Tuesday night when they face the Capitals and Alex Ovechkin and former teammate Rasmus Sandin.