Early U.S. National Team U-18 Standouts for the 2023-24 Season

The prospects that will be part of the 2024 NHL draft class are seeing some players beginning to introduce themselves to the hockey world on a big stage as college and junior-level hockey begins to play. This is the case for the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) U18 squad, as they make a weekend stop in central New York for a couple of games against college teams as they prepare for their upcoming United States Hockey League (USHL) season, giving us an early view of some of their prospects who are expected to go early in next June’s NHL Draft.

The USNTDP has players listed in many of the early rankings of the 2024 NHL prospects. These players made an impact over the weekend, as Team USA easily defeated Utica University 7-1 on Friday (Oct. 20) before falling to Cornell University 5-4 in overtime on Saturday (Oct. 21). Team USA dominated Utica, who came into the game with a slight disadvantage as they were playing their first game of the season, while Team USA had already had ten contests under their belt. Even though they lost, Team USA overcame a 4-0 deficit and rallied to force overtime against Cornell.

Team USA has five players on many early prospect rankings who could see their names called in the first or early in the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and made some positive impressions in the two games recently played in central New York.

Cole Eiserman – Center

Many wondered if Eiserman could repeat his performance from last season, when he scored 69 goals in 62 total games, easily surpassing the NTDP’s previous Under-17 single-season goal record of 54 set by Cole Caufield. Coming into games against Utica and Cornell, he had already scored 13 goals in nine games, including a hat trick against Boston University, the team he has committed to play for as early as next season. It was no surprise when the native of Newburyport, Massachusetts, posted another hat trick against the Pioneers.

Eiserman was able to score two goals against Cornell, but his second goal was the one that forced overtime. The two goals against the Big Red now give him 18 for the young season in just 11 games. He is certainly on track to make a run at the NTDP’s all-time goals record this season.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

THW’s Peter Baracchini has Eiserman listed as the second highest-rated prospect, noting that his shot is truly deceptive with his release as he can change the angle slightly in order to fool goaltenders. That was certainly noted in the Utica game, as his first goal was a nifty wrist shot from his off-wing. It took about 20 seconds before someone nearby finally said what most of us were thinking, “That was very Bedard-like”. While Eiserman nor anyone else has been compared to a generational talent like Connor Bedard, his elite shot was on full display over the weekend.

EJ Emery – Right-Hand Defenseman

It was not difficult to spot the 6-foot-3 defender on the ice. EJ Emery was dominant against Utica and held his own against Cornell. While he plays a defensive-minded game, he does have some raw ability with his offensive skills. That was on display against Utica, as his vision and puck movement helped set up Team USA’s first goal.

Stretch pass from EJ Emery puts Cole Eiserman in on a breakaway at 3:01 of the second. @USAHockeyNTDP up 2-1. #StarsRise #2023USHLFallClassic pic.twitter.com/CnrtZH2cpp — USHL (@USHL) September 24, 2023

His father, Eric, played linebacker at Fullerton St. University and played for three seasons in the Canadian Football League. The younger Emery does, at times, play with a little bit of a linebacker’s mentality. It will be interesting to see if he can improve his offensive skills this season.

Cole Hutson – Left-Hand Defenseman

Cole Hutson is one of the three Team USA defensemen listed as potential first-round picks. The younger brother of Boston University and Montreal Canadiens draft pick Lane, the younger Hutson has many of the same skillsets as his older brother. Both Hutsons can use similar creative and offensive-minded skills from the blue line, easily maneuvering the puck to set up scoring opportunities for their teammates. Cole did just that in the Utica game, setting up Eiserman’s first goal and also had an assist on Eiserman’s power-play goal against Cornell.

Cole Hutson, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Also, like his brother, Cole needs to work on improving his defensive skills in his own end. While he played well against Utica, he struggled initially against a talented and more experienced Cornell squad. Still, he was able to adjust and ended up with three assists in the overtime loss. In both games, he was able to show his ability to handle the puck and demonstrate that he is a very good skater. There is a lot to like about his game.

Will Skahan – Left-Hand Defenseman

Another big defenseman, Will Skahan, uses his 6-foot-4 frame on defense and his size to help produce a very heavy and hard shot. Against Utica, his work on the blue line made it extremely difficult for his opponents to gain clean entry into the offensive zone. Want to try and get some positioning in front of Team USA’s goaltender? Good luck when Skahan is on the ice.

NHL teams are very impressed with the big, defense-minded blueliner who can kill play and find teammates up the ice. He was another player who stood out against Utica but also held his own against Cornell’s more skilled offensive players. Most of the projections have him at the end of the first round or the beginning of the second round, but as a big defender with a lot of consistency in his play, it would not be a surprise to see him move up lists throughout the year.

Christian Humphreys – Right Wing

It’s hard to notice Christian Humphreys unless you are looking for him, as he is not a flashy player. However, he is a player who has an excellent overall game and will make an opponent pay for their mistakes. He did just that in the Utica game when the Pioneer defense fell asleep, and Humphreys slipped behind them for a breakaway goal. His appeal lies in the fact that he is a complementary player who goes out of his way to help his linemates by making quick passes, playing the bumper in transition, and is almost always in the correct position whether his team is in transition or setting up a play in the offensive zone.

Other Players to Watch

Teddy Stiga was all over the ice in these two games. You could not help but notice him every time he stepped on the ice. He is currently tied for second on the team in points with 17.

Brodie Ziemer plays with a ton of tenacity. In addition, he is a really smart player.

Kamil Bednardik is an excellent two-way player. He made a nice impression against Utica and was solid, especially after the first period against Cornell.

Put the names of Logan Hensler and James Hagens on your list of players to watch for the 2025 Draft. Hagens did not play this weekend but is frequently mentioned as a player who may be better than Eiserman. Some feel that Hensler is actually the best blueliner on the team. He did nothing this weekend to dispute that.

The USNTDP has produced an insane amount of high-end NHL players over the years. This year’s group is very talented and has an exciting mix of top talent eligible for the 2024 and 2025 NHL Drafts. Throughout the beginning of the 2023-24 season, including their most recent games against Utica University and Cornell, they have done everything they needed to maintain and even increase their stock for the upcoming NHL Entry Drafts.