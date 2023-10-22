NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is real concern in Edmonton where Connor McDavid didn’t finish the third period against the Winnipeg Jets. Clearly bothered by something, how bad is his injury? Meanwhile, Evander Kane seems to be upset with his coach for a demotion in ice time. In Calgary, the Flames are making progress on a Noah Hanifin extension and looking to appeal the Rasmus Andersson suspension. Finally, the Washington Capitals are actively looking to trade Anthony Mantha.

McDavid Hurt, How Bad Is It?

The Edmonton Oilers faced a setback in Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets as Connor McDavid left the ice during the final minutes of regulation, not returning for overtime. Concerns arose when McDavid appeared to gesture towards his left hip/side/back during his last shift in the third period. Head coach Jay Woodcroft indicated it seemed to be a muscular issue, though the extent of the injury remains uncertain. Woodcroft stated, “It appeared to be muscular… just to me as I watched during the play. We’ll see. I’ll have more information tomorrow.”

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As of now, the Oilers are grappling with a 1-3-1 start to the season and the potential absence of their star player, marking a challenging beginning for the team. Oilers fans anxiously await updates on McDavid’s condition, hoping for a swift recovery.

Is Evander Kane Upset About His Ice Time?

Also coming out of Edmonton (where if it rains, it pours), Evander Kane seemed to take a verbal shot at his coach for a lack of ice time and a demotion heading into Saturday’s game. Kane, who has not registered a goal this season, had a better outing and spirited fight during the first period, but said in an interview on television during the intermission, “I didn’t play much in the first period, so I might as well get into a fight and take seven or eight minutes in the box.”

It’s not clear how this will be received by the coach or the locker room.

Flames Making Progress on Hanifin Deal

Potentially exciting news emerged during Saturday’s Headlines segment, revealing significant progress in contract extension talks between the Calgary Flames and defenseman Noah Hanifin. As reported by Elliotte Friedman, both parties appear to be moving closer to finalizing the deal, marking a positive turn in their ongoing negotiations. While it’s essential to exercise caution until the agreement is officially signed, recent developments signify a step in the right direction.

Hanifin, believed to have been hesitant in the past to sign an extension with the team, has been a driving force behind the Flames’ success this season. The organization sees him as a key player for the Flames, making the prospect of a contract extension even more crucial for the team’s future endeavors. Speculation is that his deal could fall in the range of McKenzie Weegar’s.

Flames May Challenge Rasmus Andersson Suspension

It is also believed that the Flames may file an appeal on the Rasmus Andersson suspension of four games that was handed down after he hit and injured Patrik Laine in the final moments of their game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is being reported that the Flames believe the fine is too stiff, but the biggest concern is that he would miss the Heritage Classic game if the suspension stands.

The decision would be made by the commissioner as an appeal for anything less than six games doesn’t involve an arbitrator.

Capitals Looking Around On Anthony Mantha Trade

Friedman also made a list of players to watch when it comes to possible trades. We’ve talked in previous reports about Conor Garland and Joel Armia, but he added Kevin Labanc, Andrew Peeke, and Anthony Mantha to his list as well. When it comes to Mantha, he noted that the Washington Capitals have been actively exploring trade options for the winger.

Despite their efforts, trading the 29-year-old player has proven challenging, especially due to his declining production and significant salary commitments. With a cap hit of $5.7 million for the current season and an actual salary of $6.5 million, finding suitable trade partners has been difficult.