3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Overtime Win Over Lightning

After back-to-back tough losses, the Toronto Maple Leafs looked to redeem themselves against one of their biggest rivals – the Tampa Bay Lightning. Although things started off horribly for the Maple Leafs against Tampa Bay, they bounced back as the contest rolled on and defeated the Lightning in a 4-3 overtime thriller. This win was a much-needed one for the Maple Leafs, and here are three notable takeaways from the contest now.

Samsonov’s Nightmare Performance

As noted above, the first period of this game was not good for the Maple Leafs. This was especially the case for goaltender Ilya Samsonov. The 2015 first-round pick was pulled during the first period after allowing three goals on just four shots. Needless to say, it was a game to forget for the 26-year-old goaltender, and it put the Maple Leafs in a very difficult spot early.

Samsonov’s slow start to the season got even worse in this one, and it naturally is causing concern among Leafs fans. In four appearances, he may have a 2-1-0 record, but his 4.34 goals-against average (GAA) and .831 save percentage (SV%) show that he has been anything but consistent. He is going to need to turn things around quickly if he hopes to remain the Maple Leafs’ starting goalie for the remainder of the season.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Although Samsonov’s poor performance put the Maple Leafs in a major bind, as you can see by the final score, it did not end up sinking them completely. Let’s get into the positives of this contest.

Woll Steps Up Big Time

It is never easy for a goalie to come into a game to relieve another who is struggling. This can especially be the case for inexperienced goaltenders, but Joseph Woll had zero trouble stepping in for Samsonov. In fact, he was nothing short of excellent, as the 25-year-old goaltender saved all 29 shots he faced. Noting that this was against an immensely talented Lightning team only makes this feat even more impressive.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Had Woll not played so wonderfully, the Maple Leafs could have lost this game and by a lot. The young goaltender was forced to make a series of difficult saves, but he seemed to do so with ease. His play gave the Maple Leafs the boost they needed to get back into this game.

Following the contest, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was asked if Woll’s play is pushing him for more starts during the club’s road trip. In response, Keefe said: “Oh, he’s pushing. That’s it. That’s what you want. You want everybody pushing one another, and that’s what we’ve got.” After this performance by Woll, he certainly should be getting more consistent chances.

Knies & Offence Thrives

As this game carried on, the Maple Leafs’ play improved noticeably. The scoresheet certainly helps reflect that. Six Maple Leafs recorded at least one point in this contest, but the Maple Leaf skater who had the best game was rookie Matthew Knies. The youngster scored two goals and added an assist for his first three points of the season. This was a much-needed game from the Arizona native, and he played a huge role in their win.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Max Domi, William Nylander, and John Tavares each had two points in this one. Domi, who has had a slow start to the season, potted two helpers and was extremely noticeable during this matchup. As for Nylander and Tavares, their point streaks each jumped up to five games, and their chemistry is undeniable. They were threats throughout the contest, combining for 13 shots on goal. They also, of course, teamed up together to get the overtime winner.

The Maple Leafs ended the night with a whopping 52 shots on goal, too. Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson was tough to crack in this one, but in the end, the Maple Leafs’ persistence eventually landed them the win. The Maple Leafs will now look to carry over the momentum of this comeback win to their next game against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 24.