Blues Hall of Fame Honors Demitra, Liut, and Tkachuk

When the St. Louis Blues created their franchise Hall of Fame in early 2023, they did it with one mission: to “pay homage to the franchise’s great history and honor special individuals who have made significant contributions to the Blues, on and off the ice.” And the first class did that by honoring some true legends of the sport, including Hockey Hall of Famers and former team owners and builders. Here’s who comprised that first class:

The names in that group are pillars of the Blues’ franchise: their first owners, their inaugural head coach and goalie, the vaunted Plager brothers, their Hockey Hall of Fame legends, and their retired numbers. With their 2024 class, announced this week, the Blues Hall of Fame Selection Committee had some hard work to do. Which of the many luminaries to have played a role for the franchise through its fifty-plus year history would join the Hall of Fame next? Let’s take a look at who they chose, and why these three men are deserving.

Pavol Demitra

The Blues had a lot of star power in the late 90s and early 2000s, but few players were as consistent as Pavol Demitra. In 494 games with St. Louis, he scored 493 points and averaged 22:05 per game — a mark that would nearly lead the league amongst forwards if repeated today. But for all his talent, Demitra played with incredible class, even winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy during the 1999-00 season.

Pavol Demitra, Keith Tkachuk, and Mike Liut (The Hockey Writers)

Demitra helped the Blues reach the postseason in each of his eight seasons with the team, and while they never reached the mountaintop, he has a golden legacy with the franchise, and fans still talk with great respect about his skill and accomplishments. Tragically, the hockey world lost Demitra in the infamous Lokomotiv Yaroslavl plane crash in 2011. Though Demitra’s life was cut unbelievably short, his legacy will remain forever, and he is rightfully enshrined in the Blues Hall of Fame.

Mike Liut

Mike Liut is arguably the best goaltender in Blues history, even though he only played parts of six seasons with the team. In 347 games in St. Louis, he went 151-133-52, and had an .885 save percentage (SV%) and 3.59 goals-against average (GAA). Those numbers might look bad at first blush, but remember, the 80s were a different era for goaltenders. Just consider Liut’s 93.0 goals saved above average (GSAA) as a marker of how good he was with the Blues.

But Liut’s greatness extended beyond St. Louis. In fact, he led all goaltenders in the 1980s in wins (293), shutouts (25), and saves (16,662). But his greatest season came in 1980-81, when he played 61 games, went 33-14-13, and had 33.5 GSAA, good enough for him to win the Lester B. Pearson Award (since renamed the Ted Lindsay Award). He is one of only three goalies (the other two being Dominik Hasek and Carey Price) to win the award. Liut finished his career in the 1991-92 season, after which, he would go on to earn a J.D. from Detroit College of Law and become an agent in the NHL. But his best seasons were unquestionably in St. Louis, and the Blues were right to honor his accomplishments with a Hall of Fame induction.

Keith Tkachuk

These days, the surname Tkachuk is most associated with young superstars Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. But anyone who was around for the 2000s remembers that the family legacy started with their father, Keith “Big Walt” Tkachuk. Tkachuk is among the best American players of all time. He played nearly half his career in two stints with the Blues from 2001 to 2010.

With the Blues, Tkachuk tallied 427 points, 208 of them goals, in 543 games. He is one of only four players in franchise history with over 400 points and 600 penalty minutes, and he managed back-to-back-to-back 30-goal seasons from 2001-02 to 2003-04. He retired as a Blue and has a towering legacy in today’s NHL with his two children’s sterling young careers. He joined the Blues as the Director of Recruitment. Tkachuk has a big legacy on the ice, but an even bigger legacy in St. Louis, and he is well-deserving of his place in the Blues Hall of Fame.

Who Might Be Next?

So, who will the Blues honor next season? Pierre Turgeon is joining the Hockey Hall of Fame this season, and played five seasons with the Blues during his career. David Backes was a team captain and tallied 460 points in 727 games. Alex Steen is fourth in career games played and recently re-joined the organization in a front-office role. But there are plenty of worthy candidates. Who would you induct, if it was your decision? Let us know in the comments! The Blues will induct Demitra, Liut, and Tkachuk in a pre-game ceremony at Enterprise Center on Jan. 20, 2024. It will be a day to celebrate three of the all-time greats in franchise history.