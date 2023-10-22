3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-1 Loss vs Sabres

The New York Islanders came crashing back to earth. After losing to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 20 with a 5-4 overtime defeat, they lost to the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 the following night. The Sabres’ loss is their first one in regulation and with the Islanders playing their first road game of the season, off to a rough start outside of UBS Arena.

They were outplayed from the opening puck drop and the Islanders, for the first time this season, looked like a tired, slow, and outmatched team. The loss to the Sabres could be seen as one where they hit a wall and suffered a tough defeat at a tough time but there are a lot of concerns following a game where they were outscored and never had momentum.

Varlamov Keeps the Game Close

Semyon Varlamov made his season debut with Ilya Sorokin starting the first three games of the season. After signing a four-year contract this offseason, the expectation was that Varlamov would remain a reliable backup. With the team playing the second game of a back-to-back, they needed him to step up to prevent the Islanders from dropping off, specifically, at the goaltender position.

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Against the Sabres, he was on his mark from the first period onward. He saved 40 of the 43 shots he faced and made a lot of great saves that kept the Islanders in the game, especially in the first and second periods. The Islanders were outshot 14-7 in the first period and 29-16 36 minutes into the game but Varlamov kept things scoreless.

Unfortunately, things unraveled soon after with the Sabres scoring two goals to close out the second period and a third goal in the final period to put the game out of reach. However, the start was still an impressive one for Varlamov and it hints at a big season ahead for him, even in a backup role.

Islanders Hit a Wall in Comrie

The offense was flat for most of the game, failing to apply pressure on the Sabres and establish an offensive zone presence until late in the third period. However, they managed to create plenty of scoring chances throughout the game and find opportunities to put the puck into the back of the net. After stumbling out of the gate, the Islanders ended up generating 25 shots on the net.

In this game, Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie was sharp and fueled the Sabres’ win. He made 24 saves and when the team boasted a 3-0 lead, he shut the door on the Islanders. Comrie didn’t start in the Oct. 17 game which the Islanders won 3-2 and he’s regarded as the backup to Devon Levi, the younger goaltender who has a higher ceiling. Against the Islanders, he proved that he can be a reliable starter throughout the season and provide stability in the net, something the team desperately needs.

Dobson Adds Offense, Just Too Late

The bright spot among the Islanders’ skaters was defenseman Noah Dobson. He scored the team’s only goal and his first of the season to prevent a shutout loss. Late in the game, he got a shot off from the point and the puck deflected into the back of the net.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The goal came with the game out of reach and ultimately, didn’t make a difference in the 3-1 loss. However, the goal was a reminder that if Dobson continues to put the puck on the net, the Islanders will find offense. He scored 13 goals in each of the last two seasons largely because he’d fire the puck to the goal and hope it would zip through traffic. With the offense struggling, he’ll need to once again open things up from the point and continue to get the puck to the net.

Other Takeaways From the Islanders’ Loss

The defense has unraveled in the recent games. They allowed 39 shots on the goal in the loss to the Devils and 43 in the recent loss. The new pairings initially looked great to start the season but after two terrible games, adjustments must be made.

Scott Mayfield was out of the lineup for the third game in a row. He’s day-to-day with a lower-body injury but hasn’t played since the opening night game on Oct. 17, and his absence is starting to affect the defense.

Oliver Wahlstrom and Julien Gauthier were in the lineup and combined for only two shots on the net in an uneventful night for both skaters. Both skaters are looking to make a significant impact in the forward unit, but they both struggled along with the rest of the roster.

What’s Next for the Islanders

The next game is on Tuesday, Oct. 24 against the Colorado Avalanche. The Islanders will have a few days off after a tough back-to-back, but the Avalanche will be their toughest test of the season so far as they have yet to lose a game this season.

The Islanders have started to face some tough tests early on in the season and they haven’t fared well so far. The loss to the Devils was tough but the bright side was that they earned a point in the game. The Sabres’ defeat was worse and one that looked concerning considering how hapless the offense looked. The Avalanche will be the toughest matchup early in the season and a team the Islanders must come prepared for.