Islanders New Defense Pairs Have Unlocked Dobson & Romanov

The Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock duo has been a staple of the defense for the New York Islanders. The top pair has shut down the best offenses in the league and is an integral part of the team’s success, especially on the defensive end of the ice.

Ryan Pulock, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

To start this season, head coach Lane Lambert split up Pelech and Pulock, shuffling up the defensive pairings. He moved Noah Dobson alongside Pelech, forming the new “top pair” while Alexander Romanov has played alongside Pulock. The move was a questionable one considering the unit’s past success but it was a worthwhile decision, especially early on in the season, which is the best time to experiment.

So far, the move has paid off. The Islanders are 2-0 and the defense looks incredible, allowing only two goals in as many games and shutting out the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 17 in a 1-0 victory. More importantly, the defensive pairings have allowed the younger skaters on the unit to play at a high level.

Dobson Given More Freedom

Dobson has been the best defenseman on the offensive end of the ice. He’s a playmaker and is willing to put the puck on the net and allow the forward to find second-chance opportunities. He’s only played 240 games in his career but the 23-year-old has 30 goals and 92 assists and led the defense in points in each of the past two seasons.

The problem with Dobson was always on the defensive end of the ice. Whether it was missed assignments or taking a bad angle to the puck, he would allow opponents to find quick scoring chances and easy opportunities to put the puck into the back of the net. With his struggles and inexperience in mind, Andy Greene started out as his partner when he first joined the Islanders roster. The disciplined veteran allowed him to not only learn on the fly and improve his skills but take advantage of his offensive capabilities knowing Greene was there to cover up his mistakes. Dobson thrived next to a veteran and after three seasons with the team, he signed a three-year contract in the 2022 offseason, making him a pivotal part of the unit for years to come.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Dobson played alongside Romanov and Sebastian Aho, another younger player, for most of the season. It gave the Islanders a young duo, capable of skating with the best of them but an undisciplined one as well. After seeing the drop off from Dobson defensively, Lambert moved him to play on the same pair as Pelech and it’s worked out well for both skaters.

Dobson is allowed to take on a more active role offensively and play aggressively with the hopes of creating more scoring chances. He can force turnovers in space and turn defense into offense but also play deep in the offensive zone and take advantage of his passing and quick shot. Pelech meanwhile has focused on his defensive skills and if needed, he will occasionally chip in on the offensive end of the ice. The combination not only keeps the Islanders’ defense at a high level but it gives them a pair that can contribute in all three zones, something they desperately needed last season.

Romanov Gets Unlocked Alongside Pulock

One of the few big moves that Lamoriello made in the 2022 offseason was acquiring Romanov during the NHL Entry Draft. The addition gave the Islanders a young, left-side defenseman who was willing to play in the dirty areas and block shots if needed.

In his first season with the team, Romanov had a handful of highs and lows with his playstyle playing a big part in his inconsistent play. His closing speed allowed him to force turnovers and as a hard hitter, he removed opposing skaters from the puck and added toughness to the defense. The problem was that Romanov, who registered 198 hits in 2022-23, would also oftentimes miss the skater he was trying to hit, creating odd-man rush opportunities. Alongside Dobson, this proved disastrous as the two skaters left opponents with a lot of easy scoring chances.

Alexander Romanov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pulock is arguably the best on the team defensively. He plays gap-sound, disciplined, and instinctive defense, cutting off angles to the net and limiting both passing and shooting lanes. He’s one of the few skaters that teams would love to have as the one defenseman trying to stop a two-on-one rush. It makes him an ideal partner for Romanov, who is allowed to play the heat-seeking missile style without as much consequence.

The pairing doesn’t have the same upside offensively but together, they are tough to score against. The Sabres and Coyotes both have dynamic skaters who can win with speed and use their size to their advantage. The Pulock and Romanov combination kept them in check and prevented them from finding many scoring opportunities.

Youth Rounds Out The Unit

Scott Mayfield was scratched for the game against the Coyotes and Samuel Bolduc was called up in his place. Mayfield is a reliable veteran presence and will be a major part of the defense for the foreseeable future as he signed a seven-year contract this offseason. Trying to fill in for him is a tall task and Bolduc not only had to do so in the recent game but will likely be called on for the next few games as well with the veteran day-to-day with an injury.

Samuel Bolduc, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bolduc played a minimal role with only 9:19 ice time but got the job done. With Aho as his partner, the two skaters played fast and moved the puck effectively out of the defensive zone and into the offensive zone. With the league becoming more offensive-minded, it’s vital to have defensemen who can handle the puck and start up the offense. Aho and Bolduc are both capable of doing that as well as stepping up in the defensive zone. The two young skaters rounded out a defense that put on a clinic in their win over the Coyotes, limiting the opponent to only 14 shots in the shutout victory.

Sebastian Aho. New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Aho made his mark last season and is a regular on the unit. With Bolduc starting to find a rhythm in the NHL as well, the Islanders’ defense is not only great but a younger one that has the speed to keep up with the fast-paced opposition. Mayfield eventually will return to the defense but until he does, the unit is in great hands with three great pairings.

Will These Pairings Remain?

It’s still early in the season with the Islanders only playing two games (they have 80 more regular season games to go). However, it seems like Lambert has found the optimal defense pairings and won’t change them anytime soon. They helped fuel the 3-2 victory over the Sabres and led the way in the 1-0 shutout over the Coyotes.

At some point, the Islanders might turn back to their reliable pair of Pelech and Pulock. Whether it’s because they provide the unit with more of a variance or to play the two best skaters defensively together, some opponents will require adjustments. There will be situations where the Islanders need a shutdown pair to eliminate a potent offense, especially late in games and Lambert will turn to Pelech and Pulock.

The recent games have not only shown that the Islanders’ defensive unit is elite but it has depth to avoid a dropoff. Even with Mayfield out, the unit didn’t miss a beat and each pairing continued to play at a high level. This defense will propel the team to the playoffs and if it continues to play this way, it can catapult them to the top of the Eastern Conference.