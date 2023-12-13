Maple Leafs Overcome Potential Letdown with Big Win vs. Rangers

In a surprising performance, the Toronto Maple Leafs played a strong game on Tuesday night and took home a 7-3 victory over the New York Rangers. In some ways, it looked like old times, with the now split-up duo of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner stealing the show. Each scored two goals.

The also surprising Martin Jones looked good in the net, making 28 saves – some at the perfect time – in his first start for the Blue & White. Jones, who has served as the backup to starter Ilya Samsonov, stepped in after Joseph Woll was injured. After the game, the 33-year-old goalie, who signed with the Maple Leafs last summer, didn’t miss a chance to credit his teammates for their help in the win. Mostly, he was right in that assessment, although he was forced to face a few too many breakaways.

Tuesday’s Rangers Game Might Have Been Very Different

Last week, about this time, we were all worrying about the end of life as we knew it after Woll went down with a high-ankle sprain. So far, the team has risen to the occasion to deliver solid performances.

Three key things happened to the team during the week. First, Woll went down with an injury. Second, the team played an almost flawless game to help Ilya Samsonov post a shutout on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators. Third, the night before the Rangers game, John Tavares had reached the amazing milestone of 1000 NHL points, and he did it against his old team. The boos that came from Islanders fans didn’t only hit Tavares’ ears but all of the Maple Leafs.

Overthinking the Dynamics of the Maple Leafs’ Week Before the Win

The Rangers game might have been the perfect night for a letdown, but it wasn’t. The team imperfectly sucked it up and pulled out a 7-3 win. Why a big win and not a letdown loss?

Following a dramatic overtime loss to the Islanders on Monday, the story was laid out for Tuesday. In the space that follows, I want to consider (overthink perhaps) the events of the week and how these might have impacted the game.

First, the emotional high of witnessing their captain reach such a milestone against the team that drafted him on Monday added weight to the back-to-back games. While such achievements often serve as morale boosters, after the ensuing celebrations – which might have been more fun given that the players’ fathers were also along for the ride – a subsequent letdown is always possible. Yet, while the team was tired and head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged that fact, it was only a minor glitch in the game.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Second, that the Maple Leafs lost in overtime to the Islanders might have acted as a motivator rather than a source of disappointment. Had the team won the game rather than lost it in overtime, would they have relaxed? Would a win have made a difference in the outcome of Tuesday night?

Third, the presence of the players’ fathers, who were travelling with the team, adds another dynamic to the story. These trips create a unique atmosphere and camaraderie among the players, their fathers, and the entire organization. However, having their dads in the stands also positively influenced their on-ice performance. Most of these players, who are now high-earning professionals, likely have seen their dads in the stands many times before as children. There is always the “I want to play well” aspect of having family in attendance.

Fourth, the introduction of a new goalie to cover for Samsonov, who was covering for the injured Woll, also added a variable to the storyline. Goaltending changes can either invigorate a team or introduce an element of uncertainty. On Saturday, as noted earlier, the team rose to protect Samsonov, who was playing his first game in weeks. Last night, as Jones noted, the team played well in front of him. While the team did allow some solo breaks on their goalie early in the game, they played a solid enough third period to take home the win. Did Jones, who was making his first start for Toronto, potentially inject fresh energy into the team?

Maple Leafs Earn Three Points in New York

Analyzing the overall narrative, it seems that this combination of factors created a unique set of circumstances for Tuesday’s game against the Rangers. Whether it was a perfect storm for a Maple Leafs win is a subjective consideration. Who knows?

What we do know is that the team responded and took home three points out of a possible four in the two-game, New York City series.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While fatigue could have been a factor, the Maple Leafs managed to secure a huge win. In the end, the interplay of these elements highlights the dynamics of professional sports and the unpredictable nature of team success or failure. It’s possible to overthink such storylines; and, perhaps I have done it here. However, I was struck by the outcome of the game given all the events that had preceded it. I was surprised, actually, by the margin of the win.

Perhaps, it’s better to just accept the team’s ability to navigate such complexities and emerge with a victory. In the end, it’s just one more story in a long season of Maple Leafs’ narratives that play themselves out throughout the season. This time, the story had a good ending.