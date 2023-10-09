Maple Leafs: Predicting Top 5 Scorers for 2023-24 Season

On Oct. 11, the Toronto Maple Leafs will officially begin their 2023-24 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens. Expectations are high for the Maple Leafs, as they sport one of the strongest rosters in the NHL yet again, especially when it comes to their offense. The Maple Leafs have several high-impact stars who never fail to rack up points during the regular season. Thus, in this article, I will share who I believe the Maple Leafs’ top five point-getters will be during the 2023-24 season.

5. Tyler Bertuzzi – 70 Points

Tyler Bertuzzi was the Maple Leafs’ top free-agent addition of the 2023 offseason. The skilled winger is expected to start the season in the Maple Leafs’ top six and on their power play, and this will give him the opportunity to play with several stars. Due to this, I fully expect Bertuzzi to hit the 70-point mark for the first time in his career this season.

Related: Top 5 Players With 60-Goal Potential for 2023-24 Season

Bertuzzi’s best season came in 2021-22 on a much weaker Detroit Red Wings team, posting 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games. Had he stayed healthy, he certainly would have had at least 70 points that season. With that, he showed last season following his trade to the Boston Bruins that he produces well with better talent around. This was especially so during the playoffs, as he had five goals and 10 points in seven games. Thus, look for a 70-point season from Bertuzzi in 2023-24.

4. John Tavares – 84 Points

Even as John Tavares enters the later stages of his career, he is still one of the NHL’s top point-producers. This past season was another strong one for the Maple Leafs captain, as he had 36 goals and 80 points in 80 games. He has consistently been at or near a point-per-game pace for several seasons in a row as well. Due to this, I see Tavares having an even more productive season in 2023-24 and hitting 84 points on the year.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For Tavares to hit 84 points this season, he will of course need to stay healthy. With that, he will need to mesh well with the club’s newcomers like Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and John Klingberg. However, when remembering that Tavares has had great individual success for several seasons now, 84 points is certainly a reasonable prediction for the 33-year-old forward.

3. William Nylander – 91 Points

William Nylander has been one of the Maple Leafs’ main talking points since the offseason, as he is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). The star winger is due for a massive raise from his current $6.9 million cap hit, and his production last season alone displays this. Appearing in 82 games, the 2014 eighth-overall pick potted 40 goals and recorded 87 points. It was a career year for him, but can he take another step forward during his contract year and hit 91 points? It certainly seems possible.

Latest News & Highlights

It is not a secret that players often seem to perform better during their contract years. It is understandable, as a strong contract year leads to a bigger contract. As a result, this incentive could push Nylander to hit even bigger heights in 2023-24. Let’s see if he hits the 90-point mark for the first time in his career from here.

2. Mitch Marner – 102 Points

Mitch Marner had a spectacular 2022-23 season. The superstar winger had 30 goals and set a new career-high with 99 points. During the season before, he also had 35 goals and 97 points in 72 games. Based on these campaigns, it is clear that the 2015 fourth-overall pick has the potential to hit triple digits in points. I think 2023-24 will be the season that he finally breaks through this barrier and hits 102 points.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marner, 26, seems to improve every season, both offensively and defensively. With the Maple Leafs also adding new offensive weapons like Bertuzzi, Domi, and Klingberg, they are pieces that should help boost his offense more this season. Marner will also still have Matthews, Tavares, and Nylander to work with. As a result, 102 points on the year certainly seems possible from Marner.

1. Auston Matthews – 110 Points

Yes, Auston Matthews is my pick to be the Maple Leafs’ leading point-producer in 2023-24. The superstar center saw a dip in his production last season, as he had 40 goals and 85 points in 74 games. Although those are still excellent numbers, he had 60 goals and 106 points in 73 games last season. This is the kind of production I see Matthews replicating this season.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Matthews plays a full 82 games, the 60-goal and 50-assist marks are certainly reasonable expectations. Had he not missed nine games in 2021-22, he likely would have reached at least 50 assists and 110 points with his 60 goals. Due to this, I see this being the first season where we see Matthews hit 110 points.

Other players who should have strong offensive seasons include Domi, Klingberg, Morgan Rielly, and Matthew Knies. It will be intriguing to see who ends up leading the Maple Leafs in points this season. Who do you see being the Maple Leafs’ leader scorers in this campaign? Let me know in the comments!