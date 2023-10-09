NHL Rumors: Sabres, Hurricanes, Flames, Oilers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres signed Rasmus Dahlin to a huge contract. Is Owen Power next? Is Tampa borrowing a goalie from the Carolina Hurricanes a hint about what they plan to do with their own netminding situation? Are the Calgary Flames shifting gears and did the Edmonton Oilers look at trading for Sam Lafferty? Finally, what are the Vancouver Canucks going to do after losing Carson Soucy?

Buffalo Sabres Sign Dahlin to $88M Extension

The Buffalo Sabres have secured defenseman Rasmus Dahlin for the long term, finalizing an eight-year contract extension worth a substantial $88 million. With an average annual value of $11 million, the deal includes a full no-move clause effective from the 2025-26 season, showcasing the team’s unwavering confidence in Dahlin’s growing abilities.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This significant move has broader implications, potentially shaping the team’s future with promising talent like Owen Power. Analyst Frank Seravalli suggests Power could negotiate a deal mirroring Dahlin’s in term, ensuring both players remain with the Sabres until 2032. Early estimates place Power’s contract in the $8-$9 million range, setting the stage for a dynamic and financially strategic future for the Sabres.

Related: Explaining the Oilers Odd Waiver Moves On Sunday

The Sabres are also being linked to Patrick Kane again. Emily Sadler of Sportsnet is writing that he’s got a personal connection to the team, but bringing Kane to Buffalo isn’t merely a personal move; it aligns logically with the team’s financial strategy and hockey objectives. The Sabres are anticipated to boast the league’s third-highest cap space. Acquiring a seasoned star before these big contracts kick in on the blue line might be a strategic move.

Hurricanes Loaning Netminder Pyotr Kochetkov Lightning’s AHL Team

Kevin Weekes is reporting he was told that the Hurricanes are loaning goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s AHL affiliate Syracuse Crunch while Andrei Vasilevskiy is injured. He writes, “Very interesting move, given Canes don’t have an AHL Affiliate of their own, and Syracuse is Tampa’s.”

Latest News & Highlight

This doesn’t indicate Kochetkov joining the Lightning; it’s Carolina loaning a player from their roster to an AHL team due to their lack of an affiliate—a fairly common occurrence. It could offer a glimpse into Tampa’s goaltending situation concerning Matt Tomkins. They could keep him in the NHL.

Flames Shifting Gears With Lindholm Deal Not Done

Elliotte Friedman is reporting in his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that the Calgary Flames aren’t quite where they need to be to get Elias Lindholm signed, so the organization might shift towards prioritizing deals for Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

Friedman notes the Flames will be careful with the term on Tanev. With Hanifin, the team is talking to him about an extension and that would be a big get considering there was talk he was destined to leave just as much as a few months ago.

Oilers Were Interested in Sam Lafferty

Friedman pointed out that Markus Niemelainen’s injury forced the Oilers to do some things on the waiver wire they didn’t want to do. He notes that their waiver situation got a bit fouled up. He said one of the moves the Oilers were looking at that might have been affected by all of their waiver stuff was trading for Sam Lafferty.

Sam Lafferty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I do think the Oilers were one of the teams that talked to the Leafs about Sam Lafferty.” He adds that they had interest in Lafferty going back to last season, “but they obviously couldn’t work out a deal.”

Canucks Next Move Could Be Bogosian

Friedman says he believes that the Canucks could be looking for another defenseman after learning that Carson Soucy is out week-to-week. Now that they’ve traded for Lafferty, the team is tight to the cap and Friedman believes they are an interesting team to watch.

Jeff Marek suggests that Zach Bogosian is an obvious fit. He was placed on waivers this weekend. He’s affordable and is the ideal type of defender for what the Canucks need.