Maple Leafs’ Reaves: More Than Just Muscle

On July 1, 2023, at the age of 36, Ryan Reaves agreed to a three-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs worth $4.05 million. Last season, Reaves, who’s a gritty veteran, put up 15 points in 61 games for the Wild. Although he’s not known for his offensive skills, he knew the score when he signed on with the Maple Leafs. His job is to protect the elite stars – or, really, anyone else who needs a bit of a bodyguard.

No One Knew What to Expect from Reaves

However, the fact is that many fans had no idea what to expect when he arrived. I have to admit that I was one of them. I expected him to continue hitting all over the ice, which would translate into penalty minutes. That’s been a consistent part of his career; and, why would joining a new team be any different?

I figured that, with Reaves joining the Maple Leafs’ lineup, he would bring a physical edge. However, would he provide a significant uptick in the team’s won-lost record? I was skeptical.

The jury is still out; however, I believe Reaves has made a difference on the team. He’s sure a magnet for television cameras. For example, in the team’s most recent game against the Chicago Blackhawks, his jawing back and forth with Corey Perry was front-and-center. [It had to be especially frustrating to see Perry break in alone on Joseph Woll for an easy snipe.]

Against the Montreal Canadiens, Reaves Was Value Added

In the Maple Leafs’ first game of the season against the Montreal Canadiens, after a clean but really hard hit on a Canadiens player, Reaves received a five-minute fighting major penalty. However, he pushed Montreal’s Arber Xhekaj into retaliation mode and came out on top of the situation when Xhekaj was given an extra two minutes for being the instigator. Toronto won that game in a shootout by a score of 6-5.

Ryan Reaves, when he was with the New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Later, Reaves expressed his displeasure with how the fight unfolded. He specifically noted that he didn’t appreciate being “jumped” by Xhekaj. He prefers having a fair fight and expects his opponents to ask him for a fight instead of instigating one without warning.

Fair enough. In fact, the altercation showed that the Maple Leafs have added a significant spark to their roster this season in Reaves. While the team’s fourth line has faced some challenges in recent games in terms of being outshot, Reaves has quickly become a fan favorite. He’s invaluable on and off the ice.

Kypreos and Bourne Agree that Reaves Has Been Worth Signing

Reaves’ early contributions to the team have been valued. His physical play and the intimidation factor he brings to the ice are qualities that don’t necessarily show up on the scoresheet. However, they have a huge influence on the game.

One aspect that stands out is Reaves’ ability to change the game atmosphere. He doesn’t need to score goals or add assists to have an impact; his presence alone alters the way opponents approach the game. He’s a constant reminder that if an opponent ventures into another teammate’s personal space, they’ll have to answer to him. Such deterrence can’t be measured solely by statistics.

Reaves delivers clean and hard hits, setting the tone for the entire team. He has the ability to not only disrupt the opposition but also uplift his teammates. The fact that he can make opponents second-guess their decisions and check over their shoulders is precisely the type of player every team can benefit from.

It’s Not About Reaves Fighting, It’s About Him Stepping Up

As for the hits Reaves has delivered, so far, he has shown discretion. He lines them up, but he seems to have an inherent sense of what’s going to be called and what won’t be called. He’s not reckless.

For the Maple Leafs, it’s about a player stepping up for his team and sending a message that over-the-line behaviors won’t be tolerated. This kind of presence can change the course of a game and, more importantly, provide reassurance to the team that they have someone who has their backs.

Reaves’ role also goes beyond what’s visible on the ice. It extends to the locker room and influences team dynamics. His first impression with the Maple Leafs has been exceptional, and his presence is undoubtedly being felt.

Not Everything Is Perfect with Reaves However

While Reaves has been a fan favorite, it’s crucial to acknowledge the challenges his fourth line has faced. Recently, the struggles have been more apparent. There’s work to be done to improve that line’s performance. Still, having a player like Reaves in the lineup adds a layer of intensity and security that the team can build upon.

In the end, Reaves has made an undeniable impact on the Maple Leafs. His contributions extend beyond traditional statistics. He’s proven that his presence alone is worth the price of admission. In fact, he’s already become a central character in the Maple Leafs’ story this season.