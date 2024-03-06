Maple Leafs Should Avoid Kyle Okposo Trade With Sabres

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a splash when they acquired Ilya Lyubsuhkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade on Feb. 29, which allowed them to bring him in at 75% retention. However, the team will want to continue improving their roster before the March 8 trade deadline, and there will be plenty of options available. With rumours surrounding most rebuilding teams, it isn’t surprising the Buffalo Sabres are among them, as their season hasn’t gone to plan. At the time of writing, they are 10 points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and with only 20 games left in the regular season, their playoff chances are slim to none.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Prioritize a Juuse Saros Trade This Offseason

One name that has been gaining interest from contending teams is Sabres captain Kyle Okposo. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Maple Leafs were checking in to find out the asking price, but they should stay away. According to the THW’s Trade Bait List, star players like Pavel Buchnevich and Adam Henrique could be available, and they would be stronger targets. Okposo would provide veteran leadership for any team, but the Maple Leafs already have John Tavares and Mark Giordano, who already provide that veteran voice.

Kyle Okposo, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs’ biggest need is on defense, so Okposo shouldn’t even be on their radar. While their tight money issues might keep them away from big names like Noah Hanifin and Nick Seeler, who will be sought after by plenty of teams, they could still find a depth defender to stabilize their blue line. Andrew Peeke, Matt Dumba, and Joel Edmundson are on cheaper contracts and wouldn’t cost as much to bring in. Either way, the Maple Leafs should stay away from Okposo, since they don’t need to add any forwards.

Who Is Kyle Okposo & Which Other Teams Could Inquire?

Okposo is a 35-year-old right-shot forward from St. Paul, Minnesota who is 6 feet, 218 pounds. He was drafted seventh overall by the New York Islanders in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft after a solid season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Des Moines Buccaneers. In his first and only season in the USHL, Okposo scored 27 goals and 58 points through 50 games. Before that season, he played with Shattuck St. Mary’s U18 Prep team where he gained attention for scoring 47 goals and 45 assists through 65 games. He joined the University of Minnesota in the NCAA the following season.

Over parts of two seasons in the NCAA, Okposo scored 26 goals and 51 points through 58 points for a 0.88 points-per-game average. In the 2007-08 season, Okposo earned his first taste of professional hockey, splitting time between the Islanders in the NHL, and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the American Hockey League (AHL). With the Tigers, he scored nine goals and 28 points through 35 games, and with the Islanders, he scored two goals and added three assists through nine games.

Kyle Okposo, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since joining the NHL, Okposo has played 1043 games, scoring 242 goals and 372 assists, which comes out to a 0.59 points-per-game average, with the Islanders and Sabres. This season with the Sabres, Okposo has 12 goals and 22 points through 59 games, which ranks 9th on the team in points, 8th in goals, and 13th in assists.

While the Maple Leafs should avoid this trade, there are plenty of other teams who should consider bringing him in. The Vegas Golden Knights have money to spend now that Mark Stone has been placed on long-term injured reserve, which freed up enough money to make them possible big spenders at the deadline. The Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, and Florida Panthers could also bring Okposo in as a depth player for their respective playoff runs – those four teams make sense as potential fits.

Okposo is a solid two-way forward who could play well in a bottom-six role for a contending team, but the Maple Leafs have no room for him. While they could make room on the fourth line, that would take time away from younger players, like Nick Robertson and Bobby McMann, who need to play more to continue finding their confidence and, hopefully, earn bigger roles as full-time NHLers next season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs face the Sabres on Wednesday (March 6) as they look to bounce back from a tough 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday. Hopefully, they can pick up a win and finish their regular season strong before making a push into the postseason, where they will look to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967.