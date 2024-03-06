Capitals Sign Rasmus Sandin to Five-Year Extension

The Washington Capitals have been sellers leading up to the 2024 Trade Deadline, first moving Anthony Mantha to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday and likely moving on from Max Pacioretty and Joel Edmundson before Friday, as well.

With the team heading in a new direction, Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced on Wednesday (March 6) that they have signed defenceman Rasmus Sandin to a five-year contract extension worth $4.6 million per season. This massive extension makes perfect sense for the Capitals, who are looking to get younger and retool their roster.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Alexander Ovechkin

Sandin was acquired by the Capitals from the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of last season’s deadline in exchange for Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick. This season, he has three goals and 20 points through 52 games. He is in the final season of a two-year extension signed by the Maple Leafs in 2022.

Sandin’s Career

Sandin is a 23-year-old left-shot defender from Uppsala, Sweden, who is 5-foot-11, 179 pounds, and was drafted 29th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In his draft year, he played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Soo Greyhounds, scoring 12 goals and 33 assists through 51 games.

Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

In his NHL career, so far split between the Capitals and Maple Leafs, he has scored 16 goals and 83 points through 211 games, which comes out to a 0.39 points-per-game average. He has established himself as one of the top defenders on the Capitals and projects to be a future first-pairing defenceman as the Caps look to make it back into the postseason.

This extension is a solid price for the Capitals, and their recent moves to retool their roster could have them back to the playoffs as early as next season.