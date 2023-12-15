Maple Leafs Need to Trade for Blue Jackets’ Erik Gudbranson

As we near Jan. 1, 2024, the league’s attention will start to turn to the trade market. By now, general managers (GM) will know what they have in players on their teams and what areas they will need to address. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, GM Brad Treliving has seen the injuries that have ripped apart the back end and probably made a mental note that his team could use another blueliner. That is not to say that the guys who have stepped in for the Maple Leafs haven’t done a ton to help the back end, but teams that win the Stanley Cup typically have eight, nine or even 10 serviceable NHL defencemen in their organization to help with injuries, etc.

If Toronto can add one more defenceman, they could finally be okay with their depth within the organization. The question is, who is a defenceman that they could get for rather cheap that can have a big effect on their team? A player that comes to mind is Erik Gudbranson, especially with how much the Columbus Blue Jackets have struggled this season.

What Gudbranson Can Bring

Firstly, Gudbranson fills the role that was left vacant when Luke Schenn signed with the Nashville Predators this offseason. Secondly, he and Treliving have a relationship from his time with the Calgary Flames. During his time there, he seemed to rejuvenate his career and then signed a four-year deal with the Blue Jackets with an average annual value (AAV) of $4 million. Gudbranson plays a physical game and can bring that to a Maple Leafs defence core that doesn’t typically throw their weight around outside of Jake McCabe. Gudbranson also isn’t afraid to stand up for himself or his teammates, and while the Maple Leafs also have Ryan Reaves, he doesn’t play in every game, whereas Gudbranson would play regularly.

Erik Gudbranson, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Originally drafted by the Florida Panthers, Gudbranson has bounced around the NHL a bit; he is currently on his ninth NHL team. Later in his career, he adapted to his role as a bottom-pairing defenceman whose role is to break up the cycle, keep the puck out of his net, and then get off the ice. That role wouldn’t change on the Maple Leafs; he would be on the last pairing, alongside Conor Timmins or Mark Giordano. However, he could also be paired with McCabe as more of a defensively-minded pairing and leave Giordano with Timothy Liljegren, who have proven to work well together in the past.

The asking price for Gudbranson wouldn’t be too high; however, the Maple Leafs would likely need some salary cap retention to make it work. If the Blue Jackets were willing to retain up to 50 percent, it would bring Gudbranson’s AAV down to $2 million for the next three seasons. Unfortunately, they may not be willing to retain that much. However, some teams may be willing to be a third-party broker, such as the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, or even the San Jose Sharks. This would require the Maple Leafs to pay a bit more to get the retention to happen.

Mock Trade

Maple Leafs receive: Gudbranson (50 percent salary retention)

Blue Jackets receive: Dmitry Ovchinnikov & 2025 third-round pick

Sharks receive: 50% of Gudbranson’s cap hit, 2026 fifth-round pick (CHI) & 2024 seventh-round pick (OTT)

Maple Leafs Could Use Gudbranson

The Maple Leafs blue line has been decimated with injuries this season. Giordano, Liljegren, and John Klingberg are all sidelined with injuries; Timmins just recently returned from an injury as well. Three of the team’s top six defencemen are sitting in the press box recovering, which means the club needed to rely on players from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. William Lagesson, Simon Benoit, and Max Lajoie have all been called upon to step up, and that is exactly what they have done. These three, but more specifically Benoit and Lagesson, have meshed extremely well and have helped the team grind it out and find ways to win.

William Lagesson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Although the Maple Leafs were able to push through the injuries for the most part earlier in the season, if it happens again on the back end, there are no promises they will get the same result. Gudbranson can add insurance by not having to worry about calling up an AHL defenceman. It would also give the team a chance to rest players down the stretch to avoid injuries when it matters. As previously mentioned, teams that win the Cup have had several serviceable blueliners that can step in and become acclimated to the group quickly. Adding Gudbranson to the list of Morgan Rielly, T.J. Brodie, McCabe, Liljegren, Giordano, Timmins, Lagesson, Benoit, and Lajoie, that’s 10 players who would all be ready and willing to give it their all in any game, regardless of the circumstances.

The argument here would be, can’t the Maple Leafs acquire any other defencemen? Well, yes, whether it be Chris Tanev, Ilya Lyubushkin, or any other defenceman who is available. However, Gudbranson brings maturity and experience to the team on top of his physicality, which the Maple Leafs’ defence corps lacks. Toronto needs someone with an edge, fight, and tenacity, and I feel Gudbranson could find himself on Treliving’s list when he and his pro scouts sit down to talk about adding to the defence.

All in all, Gudbranson is a right-handed shot who is 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds and brings what the Maple Leafs lack. He also averages 100-plus hits per season, blocks 75-plus shots per season, and is not afraid to drop the mitts. That sounds like a playoff player, doesn’t it? This will be the first NHL Trade Deadline with Treliving at the helm, and he will put his touches on this team ahead of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. This means Toronto will most likely become tougher to play against because that is what he has shown to like in the past with the Flames.