Maple Leafs’ 2 Best Offseason Signings Will Surprise You

Needless to say, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ major offseason signings have been a mixed bag of results three months into the 2023-24 season.

Ryan Reaves hasn’t been as consistent with the physical play as many had hoped. Tyler Bertuzzi has looked great doing the little things up front, though the production hasn’t been where it should be for a top-six forward. Max Domi is starting a resurgence with the newly dominant third line. John Klingberg? Well, many have stated their take on him with his poor defensive play, but he’s now shut down for the season requiring hip surgery.

While the big-name additions continue to improve and find their footing, the Maple Leafs are already getting great value from two depth signings.

Noah Gregor and Simon Benoit have both been pleasant surprises for this team in their current role so far. While not many expected big things from them, they continue to showcase their significance and impact to the team.

Gregor Shines on 4th Line

When the Maple Leafs brought him in on a professional tryout for training camp, Gregor was definitely on the outside looking in. He was in tough to make the roster, but in the end, he impressed and was able to win a spot, earning a one-year contract.

Since then, Gregor himself has been impressive in a fourth line role, providing a great amount of energy and pace. Statistically, the fourth line has been disappointing this season, being hemmed in their zone, getting outplayed and not producing enough offensively. With Gregor being on a line with David Kämpf and Reaves for most of the time, they have only produced an expected goals percentage of 38.6 and have a goals percentage of only 20%, per Money Puck.

Not what you want to see from a fourth line that’s supposed to provide energy and the physical play that can make life miserable for the opposition.

While the line itself hasn’t been great to watch, Gregor has been very productive despite the fourth line not generating much– though Kämpf has started to pick up the play and production. Gregor’s speed, energy and ability to quickly get the advantage on the attack is what jumps off the page as he can be very dangerous. He has four goals this season, one of which being a short-handed marker and while his line has been underwhelming, his individual results are impressive.

Despite being on the fourth line, his 37 individual scoring chances at five-on-five ranks him seventh on the team. That’s 12 ahead of Kämpf and 27 more than Reaves. His 17 individual high danger chances also have him ranked in the top-10 at sixth overall. Even though the line itself has struggled, Gregor continues to give what this team needs and that’s scoring and high danger chances.

If the Maple Leafs could clone another player on the team, it would be Gregor as he plays with the pace needed to be an effective depth player. Former San Jose Sharks teammate Mario Ferraro was confident that he would sign a contract. Gregor’s intense style of play and speed was a big factor that made him successful with the Sharks. Now, his play is continuing to pay off as he has been the one bright spot on the fourth line among the new additions.

Benoit Making Most of Call-up

The Maple Leafs have been pretty banged up in regards to their injury situation on the blueline. While they continue the search to add a big, right-shot defenseman that can play with an edge, they need to look internally for the time being to hold the fort.

Benoit is one of those defenders that the Maple Leafs have been relying on to this point and so far, he has answered the call. He was a depth signing in August, after he played for the Anaheim Ducks last season. While he discovered an offensive touch with three goals and seven assists in 78 games, he’s more known for his steady, shutdown and physical style of play.

Benoit doesn’t bite or get caught often in one-on-one situations. He’s strong in the corners battling for loose pucks, but always has the ability to stay with his assignment and get the inside edge to tie them up or break the play up. He isn’t afraid to get into the shooting lanes, as his 23 blocked shots already ranks him seventh on the team. If there’s one thing that he excels at, it’s his work ethic and positioning to never give up on a play and still keep up with the puck carrier.

The Maple Leafs needed some steady play and Benoit provides that. While it’s his defensive game and strong presence within his own end that stands out, he has a strong impact in shot generation and chances when he’s on the ice. With a minimum of 100 minutes played at 5-on-5, he has the fifth best xGF% of 55.20 and SCF% of 56.29. Since being called up, he’s been on for four high danger goals for and only one against. For a depth defenseman, that’s some impressive results.

Gregor’s spot is more secure up front, but there’s still some uncertainty with Benoit when Mark Giordano and Timothy Liljegren return from injury. While his spot in the lineup might be in jeopardy, he has provided great relief as a third pairing defenseman, showing the team that he can make a positive impact when called upon.

Maple Leafs Get Great Value

For all the talk about the lack of depth up front and on the blueline, Gregor and Benoit have done more than their share of carrying the load and standing out. Both players were coming into the season on the outside looking in, but they’ve managed to find an opportunity to prove their worth, excel and continue to do so.

As the season goes on, they’re definitely two names that will have an underrated impact on the ice with their play. From Gregor’s energy and speed, to the calm presence that Benoit brings on the backend, they’re definitely giving the Maple Leafs value.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Money Puck.