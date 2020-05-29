Maxim Groshev – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Maxim Groshev

2019-20 Team: Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk – KHL

Date of Birth: Dec. 14, 2001

Place of Birth: Agryz, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 194 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: RW/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

As a true power forward who knows how to use his size to his advantage, Masim Groshev has a lot of those intangibles that NHL franchises love. His 6-foot-2 frame is already being tested in a limited role in the KHL, where he hasn’t excelled but is still contributing on the ice.

In 36 games with Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, Groshev posted just a single goal and seven points while playing about eight minutes each night. While he looked a bit outmatched in the KHL throughout the 2019-20 season, it was impressive that he even received any playing time against men as an 18-year-old.

While playing for team Russia in the 2018 WJC-18 against competition roughly his own age, Groshev looked great, posting three goals including the tie-breaker against Sweden that made the world aware of his power and playing style.

Maxim Groshev takes faith in his own hands and it is 3-2 RUS with under 10min to go #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/FvwbPQ4Qd0 — Dennis Schellenberg (@ScoutingFactory) April 28, 2019

All of this makes Groshev an interesting draft prospect, as he doesn’t excel in any one area, but his strong work ethic and tough play still make him desirable. He is likely to get a bigger role in the KHL next season, too, so he will have time to develop his game against some of the best competition in the world for a few years before being asked to make the transition to the NHL.

Maxim Groshev – NHL Draft Projection

Like many players at the 2020 NHL draft, Groshev’s potential draft position is a bit up in the air. Some see him in as a late second-rounder, while others believe he could slip as low as the fourth.

Maxim Groshev has that perfect power forward build that NHL teams love, making him a valuable prospect at the 2020 NHL Draft. (Russia Hockey/FHR.RU)

While he could be a productive player, a mid to late third-round selection appears to be in-line with where Groshev is at in his development. Anything high may set expectations at the wrong level, but it also feels unlikely that he would fall to the fourth given his size and raw strength.

Quotables

Groshev is a winger with a large frame, and he likes to rush the puck himself. He is a pretty prototypical power forward. He knows how to take advantage of his size and move the puck through the neutral zone. Sergei Kuzin – Dobberprospects.com

A late-2001 birthday, Groshev is one of the more physically-mature players available in the draft. He’s a big, strong power-forward who projects to be a solid depth player at the NHL level. National World HQ – Oilersnation.com

Groshev has spent most of the season in the KHL where he has played a very limited role, averaging less than eight minutes of ice time per game… It is difficult to see him becoming an offensive player at the NHL level but because of his hard-working style, size, and decent tools, he could eventually become a very good bottom-six winger in the NHL. Jokke Nevalainen – Dobberprospects.com

Strengths

Has the frame of a true power forward

Fantastic drive and work-ethic

Learning to use his size against men in the KHL

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Offensive ceiling may be lower than other available power forwards

KHL playing time has been limited and somewhat unimpressive

Skating is improving but not NHL caliber

NHL Potential

With a player as physically impressive as Groshev, it’s hard to imagine a world where he doesn’t break into the NHL. He has the build of a bottom-six forward as an 18-year-old, and there’s no reason to believe that he won’t get the chance to play in the league should he decide to leave the KHL in a few years.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 3/5

If Groshev is able to continue developing his game in a meaningful way while playing in the KHL, then he will be quickly vying for a starting gig out of training in maybe just two or three years. Even if it takes a few years, he will likely force his way into a fourth-line role at the worst for the franchise that selects him.

The problem is, that may be as far as he develops. Not every player can become a top-six winger in the NHL, and Groshev may only become a bottom-six energy winger who can use his size and power to influence games in a limited role.

While that is still a great draft selection, his ceiling may just be lower than some other prospects who could be available in the second or even third round.