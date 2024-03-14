Mikko Rantanen’s Reliability Pushes Avalanche

Much has been made about the ridiculous point streaks Nathan MacKinnon has put together for the Colorado Avalanche this season. Don’t look now, but one of the other Avs superstars is in the midst of a pretty impressive streak of his own.

Mikko Rantanen has collected at least a point in each of his last 11 games, extending the longest point streak of his career. He had a goal and an assist in helping Colorado overcome a three-goal deficit en route to a 4-3 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, and his recent surge has him flirting with some career bests.

Rantanen Impressive Over Recent Surge

The Western Conference looks as competitive as ever, and Rantanen’s play during this scoring streak has helped put the Avalanche within striking distance of the West’s top record. With 15 games left to play, Colorado is just three points behind the Canucks for the top spot. During this surge, the Avs have won five in a row, and are 8-2-1 throughout Rantanen’s point streak.

During the five-game winning streak, Rantanen has been in the thick of everything. He had four assists in a 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on March 6 and assisted on the game-winning goal in a 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild two nights later. His goal in the waning seconds of the second period started the thrilling comeback against the Canucks, as well.

It’s no coincidence that Rantanen is in the middle of these important surges, and Colorado fans are used to seeing his fingerprints on important goals. He had 25 points (behind 20 assists) in the team’s 20 playoff games during Colorado’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2022. He also had an eight-game point streak in those playoffs and scored in all but four of the Avalanche’s playoff games that season. His consistency has been key for years, and he’s helping put the Avalanche in a great spot down the stretch.

Rantanen More Than a Goal Scorer

After registering his first 100-point campaign last season behind a blistering 55 goals, Rantanen has become known for his ability to light the lamp. However, his passing has gone a bit unnoticed this season. He has scored 20 points in the last 11 games, and 15 of those are assists. That puts him at 56 helpers on the season, which is tied for the most in his career. He’s hit 56 assists twice before (in 2021-22 and 2018-19).

While Rantanen’s 55 goals last season turned a lot of heads – and rightfully so, as they were just two shy of Michel Goulet’s franchise record of 57 in the 1982-83 season – the Finnish winger wasn’t a one-trick pony. He added 50 assists on the way to 105 points in 2022-23, solidifying him as a dangerous all-around player. Rantanen now has five seasons with at least 50 assists, and he’s scored at least 30 goals in each of those campaigns but one – the 2017-18 season when he had 29 goals.

Rantanen is emerging as one of the great assistmen in Avalanche history, as well. He currently has 349 for his career, putting him eighth on the franchise’s all-time list. He’s recorded more career assists than longtime captain Gabriel Landeskog (323), despite playing in 181 fewer games. Rantanen is under contract through next season, but if the Avs can keep him around for a few more seasons, he could easily become one of the team’s all-time greats.

Importance of Rantanen Down the Stretch

In the tight race for the playoffs in the Western Conference, the Avalanche have their sights set on securing that top seed once again. However, only two points separate the top three teams in the Central Division, and both the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights are lurking not far behind atop the Wild Card race. With 15 games left, there’s plenty of hockey to be played, but keeping away from even a tiny slump to close out the season will be imperative.

One thing the Avalanche likely won’t have to worry about is Rantanen. His availability is as consistent as his scoring. Rantanen has played every game this season after appearing in all 82 games in 2022-23. He appeared in 75 games the season before that, making his durability one of his best attributes. Add in that he doesn’t have very long scoring funks, and he’s one of the most important players on the roster. His longest scoreless stretch this season is three games, and that was back at the beginning of December.

MacKinnon is clearly another vital piece, as he leads the NHL with 115 points and is one of the favorites for the Hart Trophy. Rantanen’s chemistry with MacKinnon is the driving force for the Avs, and their availability down the stretch will largely dictate where Colorado finishes the regular season. Both have been very durable, and both understand their importance to each other’s impressive seasons. Those two will be main factors in any Avalanche playoff run. If their consistency continues into the postseason, it could result in a similar ending to what the team experienced in 2022.