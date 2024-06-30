MacKinnon’s Latest Awards Help Cement His Place in the Hall of Fame

Colorado Avalanche fans had always believed it, and on Thursday night, it was confirmed that Nathan MacKinnon won the Hart Trophy for the 2023-24 NHL season. That’s not all; he also received the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to the most outstanding player in the regular season as judged by members of the NHLPA.

The 28-year-old center scored 51 goals and added 89 assists, accumulating 140 points throughout the season. This surpassed the previous franchise record of 139 points set by Peter Stastny during the 1981-82 season. With numerous awards and nominations to his name, MacKinnon has amassed an impressive collection of accolades. Considering his career in the NHL, let’s look back at it so far and how this should be sufficient to secure his place as a future Hall of Famer.

Early Career Awards Set MacKinnon on the Right Path

Drafted first overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, MacKinnon joined a heavily rebuilding Avalanche team with now captain Gabriel Landeskog. He finished his rookie season with 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 points, playing all 82 games. Leading the rookie class in goals, assists, and points, he won the Calder Memorial Trophy and was selected for the NHL All-Rookie First Team. He finished fourth in goals, third in assists, and fourth in points on the team, averaging 15 minutes of ice time. He helped lead the team to the playoffs, finishing first in the Central Division but losing to the Minnesota Wild in seven games. He finished with two goals and eight assists for ten points in his first playoff series. This would set a precedent for MacKinnon in the future regarding what’s to come as he grows his game.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche after winning the 2024 Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That is what he did in the following years as he continued to play and started to flash the even more significant signs of what he could be when he was even older, with a more promising team around him as they were still rebuilding in those early years. He struggled in the 2014-15 season with injuries and only ended up playing 64 games and finished with 38 points but bounced back the following years with back-to-back 52-plus-point seasons. However, it felt like there could be more to MacKinnon’s game and what he could do on the ice. With Landeskog slowly entering his prime and newly drafted Mikko Rantanen finishing his second season after 2016-17, there was this feeling like something more was on the way.

The Start of Something Great

MacKinnon erupted during the 2017-18 season, setting career highs across the board and finishing with 39 goals (career-high) and 58 assists (career-high) for 97 points. He also added 12 game-winning goals alongside that record. However, the Avalanche finished fourth in the division and lost to the Nashville Predators in six games. MacKinnon finished 33rd in Lady Byng voting, was named to the second NHL All-Star Team, and, most notably and easily debatable to this day (try me, Devils fans), finished second in Hart Trophy Voting, losing it to New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall. He was tied in goals and had four more points, with both teams finishing fourth in their division and losing in the first round of the playoffs.

This new side of MacKinnon was here to stay, and he would continue at this level of excellence for the following two seasons. He finished with over 90 points and saw his game grow to a new level. Both seasons saw the Avalanche make it to the second round, but more was needed to push farther. MacKinnon continued to dominate and show new levels of his game, but it wasn’t enough, with players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl starting to take over the league and break numerous records. Through All-Star Team selections, finishing in the top three in Hart Trophy voting twice, and receiving Selke Trophy nominations, MacKinnon won his first Lady Byng Trophy during the 2019-20 season.

However, it wasn’t enough for MacKinnon, who even stated it. After a disappointing loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2 of the 2021 NHL Playoffs, MacKinnon knows the one reason he plays in the NHL, and it’s not for the personal awards; it’s for the Stanley Cup. “I’m going into my 9th year, and I haven’t won sh**,” stated MacKinnon after the game. He knows he’s been close but not close enough, and after a long summer break, his work has finally shown.

Adding the Final Touches to the Resume

The 2021-22 season was special, as the Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup. MacKinnon played all 20 games, scoring 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points en route to winning the championship. He finished with solid regular-season production: 32 goals and 56 assists for 88 points in 65 games. It was a monumental moment for MacKinnon. He strives for excellence on the ice, and all of his hard work finally pays off. Now able to enjoy it with fellow Nova Scotian Sidney Crosby, where we have learned “Sid The Kid” didn’t hold back celebrating with a good friend.

Jump to today, MacKinnon has finished the 2023-24 season with a career-high 51 goals and 89 assists for a whopping 140 points, breaking numerous Avalanche regular season and franchise records, along with multiple NHL records. During the 2024 NHL Awards on June 27, 2024, he was awarded his first-ever Ted Lindsay Award and Hart Memorial Trophy, joining Joe Sakic in 2001 to win both awards simultaneously and joining Peter Forsberg in 2003 as the only other Avalanche to win the Hart Trophy.

Still Hungry With All That Was Achieved

As stated before, MacKinnon plays the game to win championships, not personal awards. When asked about his accomplishments and how he sees the future after winning the awards, he shows no signs of slowing down. Being able to be accompanied by some of the greatest to ever do it is something all NHL players strive for, and MacKinnon was no different. “Like I said in my speech, every player I grew up idolizing has their name on these things, so to be a part of that company is surreal,” MacKinnon said.

Still, only 28 years of age and on a contract that isn’t set to expire until the 2030-31 season, MacKinnon and the Avalanche franchise know that the time to win is now. But whatever decides to come in the future, it is safe to say that looking at his resume now with a Calder Trophy, Lady Byng Trophy, Ted Lindsay, a Hart Trophy, and a Stanley Cup included, it is all but destined that his name is not only sent up in the rafters in Ball Arena but on the wall of the Hockey Hall Of Fame.