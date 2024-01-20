Former Rangers on New Teams: Checking in on 2023 Departures

The New York Rangers are one of the top teams in the NHL as we pass the midway mark of the 2023-24 season. They currently have 28-14-2 record, which is good for first in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers were not expected to be this good after how last season ended, with them losing their first round playoff series to the New Jersey Devils in seven games and being shut out 4-0 in that do-or-die Game 7.

Tight for cap space, the Rangers were set to lose some key pieces and that’s indeed what happened during the offseason. Which players left, and how have they performed on their new teams?

Patrick Kane

The biggest name the Rangers were not able to bring back was Patrick Kane. He forced his way to New York prior to the 2023 Trade Deadline, and his performance with the Rangers was average at best. He scored five goals and 12 points in 19 regular-season games and had one goal and six points in the seven games against the Devils. Kane was also playing with a bad hip, which hampered his play and the Rangers knew the risk prior to trading for him. There was mutual interest in a return, but the Rangers had other priorities and needed to use the money they had on other players.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kane had hip surgery in the offseason and became an unrestricted free agent (UFA.) He did not sign with an NHL team until November, when he signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings. He played his first game of the season on Dec. 7, 2023, against the San Jose Sharks. He has played well for the Red Wings, scoring seven goals and 16 points in 19 games as the club continue to fight for a playoff spot. They currently occupy the first Eastern Conference Wild-Card spot in and they hope Kane can continue to play well and help them get back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Tyler Motte

The Rangers traded for Tyler Motte at both the 2022 and 2023 Trade Deadline. They liked what he brought in 2022, but could not make the money work to bring him back, so he signed with the Ottawa Senators prior to the 2022-23 season. The Rangers traded for him again, sending Julien Gauthier and a 2023 seventh round pick. Motte played well in a bottom-six role, scoring five goals and 10 points in 24 regular season games played, but failed to produce a point in the seven games against the Devils in the playoffs.

The Rangers and Motte were both interested in a contract extension, but with the money problems the Rangers faced, they could not make it work and Motte was once again a free agent. He signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lighting and has played decently for them so far. Playing in a bottom-six role, he has scored three goals and five points in 35 games played. The Lightning currently occupy the second Eastern Conference Wild-Card spot and are going to have to fight hard to remain in that position.

Niko Mikkola

Niko Mikkola was the secondary piece brought over in the Vladimir Tarasenko trade from the St.Louis Blues last season. He was brought in to be a bottom-pairing defenseman, but ended up having to play a bigger role for the majority of his time as a Ranger during the regular season. With an injury to Ryan Lindgren, Mikkola had to play on the top pair with Adam Fox, and he played well. He scored one goal and three points in 31 regular season games and had two assists in the seven playoff games.

Niko Mikkola, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mikkola went to free agency last summer and was able to secure a three-year deal with the Florida Panthers. The Panthers have been a very good team again this season and Mikkola has played very well, scoring three goals and 13 points in 44 games played. He has been a solid top-four defenseman and could be a key player heading into the playoffs.

Vladimir Tarasenko

Out of the four players who were brought in prior to the 2023 Trade Deadline, the player who played the best for the Rangers was Tarasenko. He was their number one option to trade for, even over Kane. Tarasenko played in a top-six right-wing role and he provided what the Rangers were missing. He scored eight goals and 21 points in 31 regular season games and scored three goals and four points in the seven playoff games. He was one of the more consistent players during that series and he played with a shoot-first mentality, which is something the Rangers were lacking and are still lacking today.

Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the money that Tarasenko was looking for and the lack of cap space the Rangers had, they were not going to be able to make it work and he left as a UFA. He did not get the offers he wanted and eventually had to settle on a one-year deal with the Ottawa Senators. He has played well for them, scoring 11 goals and 29 points in 38 games played. With the Senators being a bottom-feeder yet again and not taking the step forward many expected, it seems likely Tarasenko will be shopped and the Rangers could be a possible destination for the winger yet again.

Looking back, the Rangers lost of all these players to free agency and were only able to get to a Game 7 loss in the first round of the playoffs after having a 2-0 series lead. The 2022-23 club invokes deep thoughts of “what if?” because they had all the talent but failed to get the job done. Now, we wish nothing but the best for these players as they continue their careers in other markets.