New York Rangers Fire Head Coach David Quinn

The New York Rangers have fired head coach David Quinn.

Quinn’s Tenure Over after Three Seasons

In Quinn’s three seasons as the Big Apple squad’s bench boss, he compiled a 96-87-25 record. Under his leadership, the Rangers qualified for the playoffs once — in 2019-20 — but were swept in the Stanley Cup Qualifying round by the Carolina Hurricanes three games to zero.

Quinn’s Rangers finished above .500 this season, going 27-23-6. However, that wasn’t enough to snag them a playoff berth in the East Division, as they finished a distant fifth, 11 points behind the fourth-place Islanders.

David Quinn compiled a 96-87-25 record in three years with the Rangers but the team never won a playoff game with him at the helm.

Assistant Coaches David Oliver, Jacques Martin and Greg Brown were also all relieved of their coaching duties.

Quinn’s Axing Follows Departure of President, General Manager

Quinn is only the most recent casualty of a club that believes it should be further ahead in its rebuild than it is, as the Rangers sent president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton packing last week.

Davidson and Gorton’s firing came shortly after the organization aired a harsh statement condemning the Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson’s for his violent actions during a game between the two sides early this month, and taking the NHL Department of Player Safety to task for not suspending the repeat offender.

Despite the timing, the Rangers insisted the statement had nothing to do with the firings, with Rangers’ owner James Dolan saying he felt the team had underachieved in 2020-21.

“In order for the team to succeed in the manner our fans deserve, there needs to be a change in leadership,” he said in a statement released May 5.

Many Coaches Available to Help Rangers Keep Trending in the Right Direction

The Rangers are by no means a sad-sack team, with star players such as Pavel Buchnevich, Artemi Paranin, Dylan Strome, and Mika Zibanejad all in the prime of their careers and many top prospects set to blossom into stars, such as Alexandar Gerogiev, Kaapo Kakko, 2020 first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere, K’Andre Miller, and Igor Shesterkin.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Rangers missed the playoffs, but have many promising players.

There are a number of experienced coaches looking for work who could help the Rangers reach the next level, including Bruce Boudreau, Gerard Gallant, Bob Hartley, and even former Rangers’ bench boss John Tortorella.